DERTOUR Acquires I.D. Riva Tours and Expands Travel Options in Croatia

A Fresh Chapter for Croatian Travel

DERTOUR Group has announced its acquisition of I.D. Riva Tours, a well-established travel operator specializing in trips to Croatia. Known for its wide range of Croatian experiences—such as cruises on smaller vessels, group tours, and vacation rentals—I.D. Riva Tours enhances DERTOUR’s ability to cater to niche travel demands.

With a team of 55 people, I.D. Riva Tours has built a strong reputation in the Croatian travel market. The company maintains partnerships with almost 400 hotels and resorts nationwide and manages a fleet of over 30 exclusive motor sailboats and yachts. Additionally, their portfolio includes over 200 private vacation homes for travellers seeking unique stays.

This acquisition aligns with DERTOUR’s strategic effort to strengthen its offerings in the specialized travel segment—a move that recently included the purchase of Solmar Villas, a British operator focused on luxury vacation rentals: pending final regulatory approvals, the I.D. Riva Tours deal will finalize in the first quarter of 2025.

What Does This Mean for Travellers?

DERTOUR has confirmed that I.D. Riva Tours will continue to operate under its established brand. Both companies aim to maintain seamless operations, ensuring no changes for customers or partners. Reservation methods, points of contact, and service standards will remain intact.

In the long term, DERTOUR has plans to expand its Croatian offerings further. The collaboration with Destination Touristik Services, DERTOUR’s local agency with offices in Pula and Makarska, will play a central role in these efforts. Additionally, new joint offices are on the horizon, signalling DERTOUR’s commitment to making Croatia even more accessible to travellers.

The acquisition reflects the growing popularity of Croatia as a destination for unique, tailored vacations. Executives from both companies have echoed their excitement about combining resources and expertise. Dr. Ingo Burmester, CEO of DERTOUR Central Europe, said I.D. Riva Tours’ 30+ years of experience will complement DERTOUR’s expanding portfolio—similarly, I.D. Riva Tours CEO Konstantin Gaitanides highlighted how joining DERTOUR ensures the continued delivery of authentic Croatian travel experiences.

For travellers, this move means an even broader selection of curated trips to Croatia, supported by decades of expertise and innovation. Stay tuned as DERTOUR unfolds more travel possibilities in one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourist hotspots.