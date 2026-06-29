Heraklion Upgrades Road Safety with New Smart Pedestrian Crossings

Heraklion is currently pushing through the final stages of a large-scale traffic calming initiative. The city is finalizing 27 raised pedestrian crossings, strategically positioned around school complexes and high-foot-traffic zones. The work includes more than just the crossings themselves; crews have finished installing 8 kilometers of new sidewalks, upgraded drainage systems to handle rainfall, and added reflective road markings commonly referred to as “cat’s eyes.”

This investment represents one of the most extensive infrastructure projects of its kind currently underway in Greece. While the concentration of these interventions remains heavily skewed toward the city center, officials hope the upgrades will set a new standard for urban mobility and road safety in the region.

High-Tech Pedestrian Protection

Simultaneously, the city is moving forward with the installation of 24 “smart” pedestrian crossings, a project overseen by the Technical Chamber of Greece. These are being installed at 19 school sites and various city streets. Unlike standard crossings, these rely on automated technology intended to force vehicle compliance:

Traffic Sensors: Integrated systems to monitor crossing activity.

Integrated systems to monitor crossing activity. Embedded Lighting: LED lighting strips built directly into the road surface.

LED lighting strips built directly into the road surface. Solar-Powered Signage: Vertical, illuminated signs powered by independent solar panels.

Vertical, illuminated signs powered by independent solar panels. Visual Enhancements: Specialized high-visibility road markings and new sidewalk paving.

The initiative is backed by a €2,700,000 budget, sourced entirely from the Recovery and Resilience Fund. By integrating digital sensor technology with physical road barriers like raised asphalt, the city is attempting to mitigate the risks associated with high-speed urban driving in areas where children and pedestrians are most vulnerable.