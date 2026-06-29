Constant, unverified weather forecasts are triggering preemptive closures of the Samaria Gorge, devastating the local economy.

Stakeholders are pushing to transfer management authority from OFEPEKA to the municipalities and the regional government.

Officials are calling for an expanded network of meteorological stations within the gorge and direct assistance from the Hellenic Air Force (115th Combat Wing) for precise microclimate tracking.

Business owners in Agia Roumeli and Omalos warn that these closures are jeopardizing the viability of not just their villages, but the entire island’s tourism reputation.

Weather Forecasts vs. Economic Reality

The ongoing saga of Samaria Gorge closures reached a breaking point this week. Following yet another series of unverified weather alerts that forced the National Park to shut its gates, representatives from the regions of Sfakia and Platanias, alongside local business owners, held an emergency session at the Chania Regional Office.

The core grievance is simple: the current decision-making process is disconnected from the reality on the ground. When forecasts fail to manifest as actual weather events, the economic fallout for communities like Agia Roumeli—which rely almost entirely on the foot traffic through the gorge—is immediate and severe.

Seeking a New Protocol

During the meeting, officials and regional leaders reached a consensus that the current oversight by the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFEPEKA) is insufficient. Among the solutions proposed:

Devolution of Power: Transferring the final authority on operational closures from national agencies to local municipalities and the Regional Government of Crete.

Transferring the final authority on operational closures from national agencies to local municipalities and the Regional Government of Crete. Enhanced Surveillance: An urgent request to the National Meteorological Service (EMY) to significantly increase the number of weather stations inside the gorge.

An urgent request to the National Meteorological Service (EMY) to significantly increase the number of weather stations inside the gorge. Military Cooperation: Leveraging the expertise of the 115th Combat Wing of the Hellenic Air Force to provide high-precision, real-time microclimate monitoring.

Leveraging the expertise of the 115th Combat Wing of the Hellenic Air Force to provide high-precision, real-time microclimate monitoring. Unified Command: Deputy Minister Sevi Voloudaki suggested that Civil Protection should be the sole body responsible for site-specific closure decisions when conditions genuinely warrant them.

While the session noted that staffing—including park rangers and medical personnel—is finally meeting required standards, the management of weather-related risks remains the primary friction point.

For the business owners who have invested their livelihoods in the Samaria trail, the issue is not just about a few lost days of revenue. They argue that the persistent unpredictability of the park’s accessibility damages Crete’s standing as a reliable travel destination. As the investigation into these management failures continues, the message from the locals is clear: they want control, they want accurate data, and they want an end to the “safe-then-sorry” approach that is emptying their villages.