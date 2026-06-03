Croatia Arms Coastal Towns with Retail Alcohol Bans to Fight Party Tourism

The Croatian Parliament has officially amended the Trade Act, granting local municipalities the immediate power to ban retail alcohol sales after hours.

Split Mayor Tomislav Šuta announces a planned 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM lockdown on alcohol sales in shops, specifically targeting the historic center around Diocletian’s Palace.

The new restrictions apply strictly to supermarkets, kiosks, and convenience stores—leaving bars, clubs, and restaurants entirely untouched.

With 22 million visitors arriving in a country of just 3.8 million residents, the state claims the restrictions are vital to protect local infrastructure and cultural heritage.

In a decisive legislative move, the Croatian Parliament voted overwhelmingly to amend the national Trade Act. The new provision arms local authorities with the legal power to restrict or outright ban the retail sale of alcohol after a specific hour.

Passed by a clear majority of 117 out of 151 members of parliament, the law frames the crackdown as a necessary shield for public health, public order, and environmental preservation. For years, local media grids and social platforms have been flooded with images of rowdy summer crowds leaving trails of broken glass and vandalism in historic coastal zones. By cutting off the supply chain of cheap, shop-bought liquor, the government is making a blunt attempt to clean up its international image.

Split Clamps Down on Diocletian’s Kingdom

The coastal city of Split is moving aggressively to become the frontline tester of these new powers. Local leadership has already mapped out a strict timeline to curb late-night street drinking before the peak summer rush fully takes hold.

Split’s Targeted Nightlife Restraints:

Retail alcohol sales will be prohibited from 21:00 to 06:00.

The restriction focuses primarily on the dense, ancient core surrounding the UNESCO-protected Diocletian’s Palace.

The ban hits grocery stores, convenience shops, and street kiosks selling bottles and cans.

The city is deploying stepped-up nighttime monitoring teams to hand out immediate, on-the-spot fines of up to €700 for public consumption.

While the restrictions aim to return peace to the city’s residents, opposition politicians have already warned that the law’s rigid architecture forces cities into an “all-or-nothing” corner. Rather than allowing precise zoning for specific troubled alleys, the framework pressures municipalities to enforce the same retail hours across their entire territory, a move likely to spark pushback from suburban grocers.

The Economics of a Sober Shoreline

The decision to target retail shops while exempting hospitality venues creates a fascinating economic paradox. Bar, club, and restaurant owners are entirely unaffected by the new Trade Act amendments.

Tourism Minister Tonči Glavina has defended the policy shift, stating it balances the quality of local life with the realities of a tourism-dependent economy. Tourism is the undisputed spine of Croatia’s financial system, generating roughly 20% of the national GDP. The sheer scale of the seasonal demographic shift is staggering: a modest domestic population of 3.8 million people must absorb nearly 22 million international arrivals annually, heavily concentrated across the country’s Adriatic coast and its maze of over 1,000 islands.

The Tourism Equilibrium

The new legal framework highlights a growing trend across the Mediterranean, where historic destinations are trying to pivot away from low-cost party tourism toward more sustainable, high-spending models.

Metric National Statistic / Legal Parameter National Population 3.8 million residents Annual Tourist Arrivals 22 million visitors (Peak 2025 Data) GDP Contribution ~20% derived directly from the tourism sector Public Drinking Fine Up to €700 for public intoxication/violations Minor Protection Limit Complete ban on energy drink sales to under-18s

Croatia joins destinations like Porto and Ibiza in trying to reclaim its public squares. However, by leaving bars and restaurants wide open, the state may not actually reduce the volume of late-night drinking; it is simply ensuring that the profits from that consumption are funneled directly into licensed cash registers rather than grocery store aisles. Whether this strategy tames the chaotic summer nights or merely drives the friction behind bar patio barriers will be answered on the ancient stones of Split this summer.