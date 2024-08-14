Renovation and Enhancement Project: From Maleme to Kolymvari

Comprehensive urban renewal

The regional development project, budgeted at €4,363,000, is funded by the “Antonis Tritsis” Program and executed by the Region of Crete. It adheres to the specific guidelines and requirements set forth by the funding program.

The transformation work has commenced on the “Restoration and Improvement of Peripheral Arrangements along P.E.O. Chania – Kolymvari” project for the section from Maleme to Kolymvari, situated in the Municipality of Platanias. The initial phase of development is underway within the area of Maleme Airport.

Sidewalk and Cycle Path Renovation : The project involves renovating and expanding sidewalks along both sides of the P.E.O. The improvements span 6 kilometres, stretching east from the Maleme Stadium to the medical clinic within the settlement of Kolymvari. Enhanced Lighting and Urban Equipment : Modern lighting installations will illuminate the area along with new urban infrastructure. Historic Path Incorporation : A distinctive feature includes a stretch from Maleme to Tavronitis, running through the historic Maleme Airport area with a 6-meter-wide path accommodating sidewalks and a dedicated bike lane.

According to Giannis Malandrakis, the Mayor of Platanias, approval for a 6-meter-wide corridor within airport boundaries has been secured. The corridor will be designed as a promenade featuring tree-lined avenues. He also mentioned a prior proposal for establishing a permanent exhibition space and a digital museum that connects the 1821 revolution with the Battle of Crete.

Many descendants from the original forces — around 20,000 soldiers from Britain, Australia, and New Zealand — who fought here, continue to visit the site, honouring the memory by scattering the ashes of their forebears.