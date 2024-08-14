TUMI Unveils New Fall Collections with Mun Ka Young

TUMI introduces reimagined Voyageur Leather and TUMI 19 Degree Frame collections for Fall 2024

Actress Mun Ka Young leads an immersive campaign set in vibrant Seoul

Voyageur Leather pairs luxury and function with a commendable design

TUMI 19 Degree Frame caters to modern travel needs with enhanced security and style

TUMI has launched a new luxurious edition of its beloved Voyageur collection, crafted entirely from premium leather. This line showcases meticulous attention to detail, balancing functionality and a polished aesthetic. The redesigned “T” logo represents a minimal, timeless elegance that elevates the brand’s innovative spirit.

Features:

Includes the debut of the Mini Train Case Crossbody, available in three sizes

Balances sophisticated design with practical features like TUMI’s new “T” logo

Available in classic black with gold accents or metallic pewter with bronze hardware

The collection includes a variety of bags, such as backpacks, totes, and crossbody bags. The standout addition, the Mini Train Case Crossbody, is tailored to suit the modern woman’s lifestyle. Offered in black with gold or bronze hardware and metallic pewter with bronze finishing, these pieces promise versatility from global travels to stylish evenings. Prices range between $250 and $750.

Mun Ka Young with TUMI 19-degree Frame

Modern Travel Essentials: TUMI 19 Degree Frame

TUMI expands its travel lineup this fall with the innovative TUMI 19 Degree Frame. Built with integrated frame latches, retractable handles, and signature smooth wheels, it addresses the needs of today’s traveller. Its classic ripples bring forward the enduring design ethos of the 19 Degree series while maximizing organization with interior straps and zippered mesh pockets. Available in Black Texture and Pearl Grey Texture, the collection spans from carry-ons to packing cases, priced between $895 and $1,195.

Features:

Integrated frame latches for secure packing

Durable retractable handles and smooth, quiet wheels

Interior pockets and straps for optimal organization

Mun Ka Young with the Mini Train Case Crossbody

A Campaign Rooted in Seoul

TUMI’s captivating campaign stars the esteemed Mun Ka Young, bringing to life the vibrant streets of Seoul. Directed by Taejong Song and photographed by Kim Hee June, the visual narrative combines street photography with cinematic techniques, capturing the city’s dynamic energy while highlighting TUMI’s products. Look for scenes featuring the TUMI 19 Degree Frame’s sleek wheels and the Voyageur Vail Tote’s refined elegance.

“Filming in Seoul, my home base, was thrilling,” Mun Ka Young shares. “With TUMI as an integral aspect of my on-the-go life, my essentials stayed organized and stylish.”.

Explore the Voyageur and 19 Degree Frame collections at TUMI.com and stores worldwide. Follow @TUMITravel on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.