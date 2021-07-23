Accor Expands South Europe Footprint With Mercure Rhodes Alexia

Pin 0 Shares

Accor has announced the opening of Mercure Rhodes Alexia on Rhodes Island. The opening is the first in Greece for an Accor portfolio for the internationally recognized hospitality brand.

According to the news from in.gr, the Mercure Rhodes Alexia is a 4-star hotel – 136 room seaside hotel featuring a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center, along with a wide array of other amenities for guests.

The hotel also offers a rich gastronomic experience with two restaurants, both offering an extensive range of contemporary dishes. Maria – Anna Soulounias, who is the owner and CEO of Mercure Rhodes Alexia, offered this via the Accor announcement:

“It is a great honor for us to join forces with the Accor Group under the Novotel brand. We are pleased to welcome visitors to Mercure Rhodes Alexia, a unique paradise on the island of Rhodes. The whole business family of Nikolaos Soulounia SA is excited about this new venture and ready to show the world the true meaning of authentic island hospitality.”

Jerome Lassara, Development Director Accor, Southern Europe, expressed Accor’s excitement over adding this newest destination. Mercure Rhodes Alexia is a few meters from Niochori Beach and a stroll away from the Castle in the Old Town, Mandraki Port, and the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights.

Mercure is part of Accor, the world leader in the augmented hospitality industry, offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences in 110 countries.