ACCOR and Ennismore Partner to Create New Lifestyle Brand

Accor has just announced having entered into a new partnership with Ennismore, the parent company of The Hoxton hotel chain, to form “the world’s leading lifestyle operator in the hospitality sector.”

According to the news, an all-share merger into a new entity will bring together Ennismore’s The Hoxton, Gleneagles in Edinburgh, and Working From_, along with Accor’s Delano, SLS, Mondrian, SO/, Hyde, Mama Shelter, 25h, 21c Museum Hotels, Tribe and Jo&Joe brands.

To facilitate the Ennismore deal, Accor is taking complete ownership of sbe after closing a deal with founder Sam Nazarian. Accor says it will also buy out its partners in the Mama Shelter and 25hours brands.

Ennismore’s founder and CEO Sharan Pasricha is to hold a major share of the entity, while Accor will be the majority shareholder as well. The Accor announcement said the new company will be headquartered in London and will continue to be called Ennismore, with Gaurav Bhushan, CEO of Accor Lifestyle division, joining Pasricha as co-CEOs.

Accor also said it will take full ownership of sbe Group whose hotel brands include the Delano, Mondrian, SLS and Hyde, as well as the group’s F&B brands including Cleo, Fili’a or Carna by Dario Cecchini. The news tells of these brands becoming the heart of the newly created global lifestyle platform.

The combined lifestyle entity will comprise 12 brands with 73 hotels and 150 destination restaurant and bars. In the committed pipeline are more than 110 hotels and another 70 hotels under active discussion.