A Strong Earthquake Strikes Near Larisa in Thessaly

This afternoon the USGS reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake centered 10 km WNW of Týrnavos, Greece. The very strong seismic event was recorded at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km at tge epicenter near Larissa, Lárisa, Thessaly, Greece.

According to local reports, the quake actually measured at magnitude 6.9 with dangerous ground shaking occurring with the potential to inflict moderate to heavy damage to buildings and other infrastructure. Towns or cities nearby felt severe to light ground shake, but so far no serious damage or injuries have been reported.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the region between Lárisa and Týrnavos felt the most intensive ground shake, but it could be felt as far as Athens. The tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Albania and Bulgaria.