Crete’s Governor Invites World Professionals to Work from Paradise

The Region of Crete has launched the first website in Greece to attract and help digital nomads, and to help Greece tourism recover. The site, www.workfromcrete.gr, reveals the comparative advantages of working remotely from Crete.

According to the announcement from the Region of Crete, this initiative is in response to the new global trend and leading the research for digital nomads – the people that seek and ultimately choose to work remotely, from another country. The region’s spokespersons were quoted by GTP saying:

“Crete’s authentic landscape, long clean coast and hospitality can offer unique lifetime experiences to people who wish to live and work on the island.”

The overall mission here is to promote Crete as the “ideal place for remote workers” throughout the year. And since our team is made up of digital nomads who moved to Crete almost 4 years ago, we are able to attest to the value of being among the Cretans on this island paradise.

Crete Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis – Region of Crete

Crete Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis was also quoted speaking on how the island is a perfect basecamp for remote professionals to work. The region also offers a 50% tax break for professionals who are self-employed or who only recently went to work for companies here.

“We are opening a new window to the world. We offer necessary information to people that wish to work in a beautiful and authentic place. Through www.workfromcrete.gr, digital nomads will get in touch with Crete, receive information on its institutions, innovation and employment opportunities.”

The new website, Work from Crete

Here on Crete academic opportunities, cutting-edge digital infrastructure, and Cretan hospitality make the island a perfect creative and communication portal. And as the governor also suggested, the authentic experiences of Crete add the biggest incentive of all. The governor basically extended the island’s invitation to the citizens of the world to come here to live and work. For us, the choice seemed painfully simple. Stay in Germany and live the cool detached life, or…

His invitation is also in keeping with something we’ve suggested to our friends in business here. People who come to Crete will eventually reverse the brain drain that has sapped Greece of its talent, and increase the tax base, perhaps transforming a tourist-dependent destination into a self-sustaining model. Crete is one of those places that can lead, in a new initiative for self-determination.

Editor’s note: Partially sourced from GTP