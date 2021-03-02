European Tourism Manifesto Launches #Tourism4Recovery Campaign

Pin 0 Shares

This week the European Tourism Manifesto alliance, a group of more than 60 public and private travel and tourism organizations, has launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign tagged #Tourism4Recovery.

The campaign is intended to inform on the impacts of the pandemic, while at the same time laying the groundwork for sustainable investment. The plan, which was published last month, emphasizes an unprecedented opportunity to reset travel in Europe and build a more sustainable, resilient, and innovative tourism sector. The video below from European Tourism Manifesto reveals more about the initiative.

According to the news from GTP, the paper presents a non-exhaustive list of reforms and investment ideas to drive digital and green transitions of travel & tourism and wider EU economies. Eduardo Santander, Chairman of the European Tourism Manifesto alliance and CEO of the European Travel Commission, said this:

“With appropriate support, travel and tourism can be one of the most effective engines to deliver sustainable development in 2021 and beyond.”

The alliance’s new #Tourism4Recovery campaign aims to support the alliance’s call to action and showcase the impact of investments in sustainable tourism, features a dedicated website page with user-generated content as well as a series of social media videos presenting tourism as a force for sustainable development.

The alliance also urges its travel & tourism partners to join the conversation online and promote key investments required for sustainable tourism recovery in their countries and across Europe. The paper goes on to propose investments in greening tourism, using cleaner fuels, kick start marketing, expanding broadband to rural areas, and digital training for tourism workers.

Source: GTP