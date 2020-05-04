A Sabre Corporation Statement About Merger Agreement with Farelogix

Pin 3 Shares

Sabre Corporation issued a statement recently from Sabre President and CEO Sean Menke regarding its merger agreement with Farelogix. According to the statement, Sabre and Farelogix agreed the the transaction was not anti-competitive, a result confirmed by the U.S. federal district court’s decision in Sabre’s favor.

Unfortunately, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) – acting outside the bounds of its jurisdictional authority – has prohibited the transaction. Both parties said they strongly disagree with the CMA’s decision.

“We remain committed to our long-term goal of creating a new market for personalized travel. Positioned at the center of the business of travel, Sabre is a critical component of the travel ecosystem. We are uniquely situated to create solutions that expand the distribution access of rich content via the Global Distribution System (GDS) marketplace and also help airlines create personalized offers for their customers, including the development of NDC-enabled solutions.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.