A Look At the Sheraton Rhodes Resort: Through a Thousand Eyes

Today, we take a look at the real value the Sheraton Rhodes Resort provides guests through the eyes of thousands, their digital footprint, and imagery associated with the hotel. “Rhodes” is a trend in Greece right now, so to prove we’re not internet newbies, here’s a useful report about a great hotel.

The Sheraton Rhodes Resort is a sleek hotel full of light, situated a couple of minutes outside of Old Town Rhodes, on one of the island’s most stunning beaches. Blessed with all the amenities you’d expect from a 5-star stay, the resort also sports three stunning outdoor swimming pools, and an indoor pool at the resort’s spa. Watersports to the signature dish at the Mediterraneo Restaurant, this Marriott hotel ticks all the boxes. And past guests have checked the 5-star review boxes at every OTA and ratings portal that matters. Here’s a few review examples. The Instagram share below from a resort guest is a good place to start this profile.

On TripAdvisor, the Sheraton Rhodes Resort has achieved a rating of 4.5 after 2,309 reviews. TA user DavyFisher writes:

“The hotel was beautful, and kept incredibly clean with all the COVID regulations. Although one restaurant was closed, the remaining were all serving delicious food and drinks. Staff were super helpful with both local info, booking trips/taxis, and assisting with COVID regulations and testing Wonderful hotel that I can’t recommend enough.”

And the TripAdisor loves goes on, and on with “Every need met,” “Bravo a wonderful week,” with the occasional notice that the resort is not actually a 5-star resort. But then, 99 percent of the hotels in Greece listed as 5-star, are actually 4-star plus in great locations.

Set for a private dinner on the resort’s 6th floor deck – Sheraton Rhodes Resort

Carring on, we find Sheraton Rhodes Resort at Booking.com in the same position, only with a score of 8.6, which is high by Booking standards. Readers should know, Booking.com users tend to be the most budget minded and gripey reviewers, for obvious reasons. They bitch about how steep stairs are, how the soap on the vanity was slightly out of place, and so on. Reviews for this Rhodes resort are a bit understated with headlines like “Very good – clean relaxing environment,” “Highly recommended hotel,” and ‘Great vacation would like to come again.” True, there are no wordsmiths on Booking, but comparative value wise, the resort holds its own with top created Atrium Platinum Resort & Spa.

On Expedia, the resort nabs a rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 with 510 verified reviews. Again, the budget minded OTA users do not make their livings writing creative copy, that’s for sure. The guests come back at the Sheraton resort with a few “Fantastic” comments, to go along with hundreds of reviews that begin with “Great Staff.” And this, we find, is a very good thing in hospitality practice. You see, hotel location is a function of real estate acquisition, and nothing to do with waiting on customers. You spend a ton of money on a beachfront, and you are done in this regard. Staff, however, are the keys to real value.

By the way, the Expedia users rate the resort best for families with small children. Kayak has the resort at 8.6 (497), as does Hotels Combined, and Trivago users rate the resort 8.9 on 3,163 reviews. But let’s switch now to the resort’s footprint and branding on social media. Looking at Instagram, someone had sense enough to create a #Sheraton Rhodes resort, for which there are 815 posts, including the tasteful (pun intended) one below.

The social media team at the Sheraton have done their job snagging almost 7,000 followers on Instagram, 13,590 followers on Facebook, 4.5 out of 5.0 ratings on Google, and a meager 956 followers on Twitter (which nobody uses for travel anyway). What’s interesting here is, the reviewers on Google tend to lay it all on the line where experiences are concerned. We have this one from user Odysseas Papaioannou – Turner:

“Amazing Hotel, COVID regulations are applied and we felt safe at all times! The Hotel restaurants offer spectacular views of the Aegean sea and many delicious choices for food. The breakfast which was included was also great and the hotel amenities (pool areas, bars, reception) were all very clean and pleasant. The room was cleaned daily and was kept at a very high standard.”

And the trend continued on Google reviews. Also, to be thorough as a consumer advocate here, I checked negative PR for this Marriott offering too, by searching high and low for complaints. Search as I could (and I am the best) the worst I could find was a 1 our of 5 complaint that the resort had not cleaned the windglass in one of the periphery areas well enough. I’d bet there is sea mist or salt on a barrier glass somewhere?

The Takeaway

From my perspective as a digital analyst and hospitality expert, at least from afar, the Sheraton Rhodes Resort is one of the top places to stay on Rhodes. We’ve not visited, but many thousands of others have been guests. If my due diligence is at least equal to the average potential guest searching the web, this Marriott resort is a sure thing value wise. The prices, for me, are somewhat unbelievable. Best advice? Stay here, especially if you have young kids.