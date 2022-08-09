5 Must-See Places in Greece Reachable by Ferry

Who wouldn’t like to see the natural beauty of Greece and enjoy the remains of its rich historical places? Greece is a stunning destination, one of the most popular in the world for many reasons.

Greece has so much to offer, especially a rich tourist experience. This country has a wealth of ancient ruins, brilliant historical sites, and stunning natural landscapes that are unequaled. Greece has all this and more for those who seek perfect weather and the world’s best beaches. This report will show you five must-see places just a ferry ride distant. Continue reading, and you will find yourself packing your stuff and booking a flight to Greece!

Hydra

Hydra is a breathtaking Island in the Saronic Gulf. One of its most impressive value propositions is the unspoiled air. Hydra forbids the use of vehicles, so it is virtually free of air pollution. This island is easily reachable via a short ferry ride, which you can book on Let’s Ferry. These operators are tuned to nature, and they’ll offer you a great experience out in the Gulf.

Visiting Hydra will also elevate your awareness of green tourism. Learning about hiking and other outdoor pursuits will add to the experience to better enjoy this fantastic destination.

Most people who visit the island for the first time are astonished by the 18th-century villas alongside restaurants and cafés. The island also has several museums you can enjoy and learn about. And for relaxation, Hydra offers beautiful beaches like Limmionizia, Bisti, and Agios Nikolaos.

Mykonos

Mykonos Town, or Chora to the locals, is one of Greece’s most fascinating ancient cities. It’s an ideal place to wander about, and there’s much more to the town and the island than just the party destination image.

In addition to reveling, you can do other things such as visit the hill on the border of Mykonos Town to see the iconic ancient windmills. You can also take in the beauty of Paraportiani church, one of the most photographed churches in the world. Visit Little Venice or Cavo Paradiso, or take an exquisite wine tour. The possibilities are endless, and island ferries connect this marvelous destination with many more.

Santorini

The world loves Santorini, or Thera, in ancient times. This world-famous island is distinguished by its magnificent caldera, gorgeous landscapes, white cliff houses, and breathtaking sunsets. The distinctive red beaches and deep blue waters here are a big adrenaline rush to most visitors.

When you visit Santorini, you will never forget a cruise around the island on a catamaran. You can also see and explore the volcano; you will likely swim in the healing warm waters of hot springs as the locals do. Finally, don’t forget about the black beach, the Perivolos beach. It’s the perfect romantic setting if you are traveling with your partner.

Paros

Like other Greek isles, Paros’s best features are its amazing beaches. Rocky coves make the island even more unique, and the silky sands washed in crystal blue waters add to the appeal. Some beaches have excellent services and opportunities for water sports, while others remain untouched and waiting to be discovered.

You can sail on a tour boat for better discovery of the island, enjoy the views, and stroll around the well-known Lefkes Village. In short, Paros is an excellent choice for anyone looking for the optimum combination of culture and tourism in Greece, and one reachable by island ferry.

Naxos

Naxos is a great destination to visit by ferry. This city is known for being the largest and greenest in the Cyclades. The beaches here are famous for their white sand and clear waters.

Mount Zas in Naxos references Greek Mythology, specifically the birth of Zeus. Hikers enjoy it since it adds to the mystique of the peak. The island also has many ancient ruins that will fascinate you.

A favorite feature of Naxos for many travelers is that it is always quiet as a tourist destination, and that’s because it’s less popular than other islands. This fact also makes Naxos a bit cheaper to visit than other destinations. The Naxos to Mykonos island hop via Let’s Ferry is a super idea for those wishing to take in as much of these Greek isles as possible.