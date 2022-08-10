Coming August 21st – Greek Lighthouses Open to the Public

Coming up on International Lighthouse Day, 28 of Greece’s lighthouses will be open to the public in celebration.

On Sunday, August 21, International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend 2022 kicks off with amazing Greek locations opening to visitors.

According to the news from Greek Reporter, the lighthouses will be welcoming visitors from 10 am to 8 pm. Visitors will get wonderfully informative guidance and learn about the contribution of lighthouses to navigational safety as well as their significance in terms of cultural heritage.

The lighthouses that will open to the public include:

Ag. Nikolaos – Kea island

Akrotiri – Santorini island

Arkitsa – Fthiotis

Mudari – Kythira island

Vrysaki – Lavrio

Fiscardo – Kefalonia island

Gourouni – Skopelos island

Drepano – Chania, on the island of Crete

Kastri – Othoni island

Keri – Zakynthos island

Skinari – Zakynthos island

Kranai – Gythio

Megalo Embolo – Thessaloniki

Melagavi – Loutraki

Plaka – Lemnos island

Koraka – Paros island

Kokinopoulo – Psara island

Port of Alexandroupolis

Tenaro – Laconia

Koprena – Arta

Kaki Kefali – Chalkida

Monemvasia – Laconia

Lakkas – Paxi island

Vasilina – Evia island

Pappa – Ikaria island

Spathi – Serifos island

Doukato – Lefkada island

Katakolo – Ilia

The Lighthouse Authority of the Hellenic Navy lists a network of lighthouses extending 18,400 km along the coasts of Greece. In all, there are some 1,297 searchlights maintained by the Lighthouse Authority.

The International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend (ILLW) is an annual event held on the 3rd full weekend of August each year, celebrating International Lighthouse Day. It was the brainchild of John Forsyth and Mike Dalrymple, who were members of the Ayr Amateur Radio Group in Scotland, and founded the initiative in 1998.