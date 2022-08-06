Coming Up Tomorrow in Avdou – The 8th Festival of Cretan Cuisine

The 8th annual Festival Cretan Cuisine, co-organized by the Region of Crete, the Public utility company of the Municipality of Hersonissos, and the Cultural Association of Avdou, will take place Sunday, August 7th, starting at 19: 00.

Guests will be able to observe traditional Cretan cooking, authentic foods, and social traditions associated with Cretan cuisine. The festival will also feature music by Noco Priniotakis, Nico Rapan, Dimitris Deli, and other Cretan musicians.

Cretan traditional dances will also be presented by the School of Traditional Dances Evangelia Vezyrakis, and the group Lazarus and Manolis Chnaris.

Cultural/traditional events like “Childhood Corner” will inform about Crete traditions and the importance of a happy childhood. Local educators and grandmothers of different clubs will present traditions in creative ways. There will also be a presentation on basketry by Mrs. Maria Kalentaki.

For any clarification or information, readers should please contact Mrs. Lena Igoumenaki via phone at 690 886 3716 or by email:cretancuisinefestival@gmail.com