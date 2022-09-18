Santorini Finally Moves to Close Illegal Dump

At long last, Santorini is making measurable moves to create a more sustainable and modern landfill. According to a story at ekathimerini, the plans first envisioned by the South Aegean Regional Authority will finally put an end to the operation of the illegal landfill in the caldera.

In the past, the issue of creating a temporary facility while the new one is being constructed has caused some holdups. Few people realize that one of the world’s most famous island destinations operates one of the last illegal garbage dumps in the Aegean. We’ve covered the stories many times before.

The dumping of garbage into an old mine near Fira, has been going on for decades now. Santorini has been in the Dark Ages, where a comprehensive waste management program is concerned. However, the new plan comes with its own negative impacts. Santorini’s Mayor Antonis Sigalas was quoted on his island’s preference for incinerators, saying:

“Only in this way will we be able to achieve the national goals. We have visited such units in other countries and we want a similar one to be built as an example. This is something we want to do.”

With the activation of an intermediate solution, Santorini officials can buy time for the construction of the primary unit. This new facility will be in partnership with a private concern and will focus primarily on the incineration of waste. This is not in typical reporting. The new plan involved managing composites, recycling, composting organic waste, and building boundaries to incinerate trash. The Greek version of Kathimerini detailed this several months back.

The plan is but one of several being overseen by the Special Regional Interdepartmental Solid Waste Body of the Prefecture of the Aegean. This body replaced local waste management bodies that existed on some islands of the Cyclades and the Dodecanese.