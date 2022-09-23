This Weekend Catch “Agios on Sup” and “Agios Nikolaos Cliff Diving”

Coming up on the 24th and 25th of September in the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, the Region of Crete, the Cultural Athletic association of the City of Agios Nikolaos (ΠΑΟΔΑΝ) presents two major international sporting events. The “Agios on Sup” and “Agios Nikolaos Cliff Diving” games will take place under the auspices of the Swimming Federation of Greece (KOE).

According to the press news from the Region of Crete, the paddle boarding competition “Agios on Sup’ currently has 200 athletes set to appear. Meanwhile, the “Agios Nikolaos Cliff Diving” competitions will showcase the athleticism of 26 competitors (18 men and 8 women) from across Europe and the United States.

At a press conference at the Agios Nikolaos’ famous Lake Voulismeni, the Mayor of Ag. Nicholas Antonis Zervos, the vice governor of sport George Pitsoulis, the vice governor of Lasithi John Androulakis, the Deputy Mayor of St. Nicholas, and President ΠΑΟΔΑΝ Grace Alexakis and the President of the ΔΑΕΑΝ Michael Farsaris were present to announced the coming games.

The officials stressed how these games promote and enhance sports tourism and the tourist product of Crete and Greece overall. The trailer above is a preview of the amazing cliff diving events to come.

Music, culinary, and other events will take place around the lake over the two days of competitions. For more information, readers should follow the links to the sites provided or the Region of Crete announcement here.