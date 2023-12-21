EU Calls for 30 Renewable Islands. 6 Are Greek

The EU islands have completed their call for applications of interest for 30 renewable islands for 2030. They have selected 30 islands and island groups from 10 European countries, ready to lead the way towards a sustainable future. These countries are:

Croatia with islands Cres-Lošinj, Pašman, and Korčula; Denmark with Fejø and Venø; Estonia with Saaremaa and Ruhnu (joined application); Greece, with six islands: Astypalea, Ikaria, Lesvos, Megisti (Kastellorizo, Psara, and Tilos; Ireland with seven islands and island groups: Aran Islands, Arranmore and Tory Island (joined application), Cape Clear, and Bere Island, Sherkin Island, and Inishbofin (joined application); Italy with six islands: Salina & Lipari (joined application), Giglio & Giannutri (joined application), Pantelleria, and San Pietro; The Netherlands with Ameland, Saba, Bonaire & St. Eustatius (joined application); Portugal with Madeira, Pico, Faial & São Jorge (joined application); Spain with Mallorca, Menorca & Ibiza (joined application), La Graciosa, and La Palma; Sweden with Gotland, Holmön, Vinön, Visingsö & Hven (joined application), and Öland.

The EU islands’ mission was to identify and provide technical support to 30 islands and island groups over the next three years, propelling them towards complete energy independence through 100% renewable sources by 2030. The success of these exemplary islands will become a beacon of guidance for others on their paths to comprehensive decarbonization.

Clean energy for EU islands.

Intensive assistance will be provided to the 30 pioneering islands and island groups, with active involvement from numerous follower islands.

Six Greek Islands Among the Selected 30

Astypalea : In 2022, Astypalea’s annual power demand is 7GWh, with only 8% covered by solar energy. The island mainly relies on diesel units, resulting in an average generation cost of 523€ per MWh. The peak demand of 3 MW occurs in the summer due to high tourism. The “Astypalea Smart and Sustainable Island (ASSI)” project, launched in 2020, aims for full electrification of the transport system and 100% decarbonization by 2050. As part of this initiative, PPCR will install a hybrid RES station in 2023, covering 61.2% of the island’s power demand in two phases. The top potential projects under the 30 for 2030 call are developing a Microgrid in the Maltezana settlement, electrifying land transport with V2G services, and creating a smart marina with PVs, batteries, and electrified touristic boats.

Ikaria : The ENERSIK project, supported by NESOI European Islands Facility and managed by CERTH, aims to help Ikaria become energy independent. The project includes renewable energy projects tailored to the island's needs, mobility solutions for the mountainous terrain, and measures such as exploring geothermal and wave energy, installing a hybrid power station, adopting electro-mobility, and retrofitting public buildings with solar panels.

Lesvos has its own electrical system, which is not connected to the mainland. The island's peak demand has increased slightly over the last four years, reaching 63.25 MW in 2022. It's linked to Megalonisi, with a power transmission capacity of 11.5 MVA using various conductors. Key projects under the 30 for 2030 initiative include the development of an 8 MW geothermal power plant (with a production license), a 10 MW biogas plant, and grid storage for wind power curtailment.

Megisti (Kastellorizo) Megisti, the easternmost and most isolated region of Greece, is 520 km from the mainland. Despite its small size, the island experiences high electricity demand, especially during peak seasons. Currently, all electricity is generated by a diesel thermal power station, and transportation predominantly relies on conventional vehicles and ferries using fossil fuels. The Municipality of Megisti has applied for technical assistance from the Clean Energy for EU Islands Secretariat to create a Clean Energy Transition Agenda (CETA) to guide the local community in transitioning to 100% renewable energy sources by 2030. This initiative aims to update and finalize the CETA, focusing on a holistic approach to sustainably utilize the island's limited land and water resources.

Psara is participating in the 30 100% Renewable Islands for 2030 initiative to achieve 100% renewable energy use. The island aims to use a holistic approach for sustainable land and water use. Its goals include renewable energy generation, energy storage, electrification of transport, and energy-efficient technologies. Psara also plans to create participatory business models to involve residents and businesses in mitigating energy poverty and promoting self-consumption.

Tilos has rapidly transitioned to clean energy, thanks to the local Municipality's commitment, the pro-environmental mindset of Tilos citizens, and innovative projects like the Horizon 2020 TILOS project. Tilos has achieved high levels of renewable energy use by adopting community-scale wind and solar energy, battery storage, and advanced energy management. Additionally, the island has expanded its efforts into e-mobility, renewable-driven EV charging infrastructure, sustainable water management, and energy-efficient public lighting.

The EU Islands Secretariat is stepping into action, ready to assist EU islands in devising, preparing, and implementing decarbonization plans for their energy systems. It will extend technical and organizational support, ensuring each island receives comprehensive guidance throughout its journey.