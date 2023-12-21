Hotel Okura Suzhou to Welcome First Guests in 2027

Starting in 2027, Hotel Okura Suzhou, the inaugural Hotel Okura property in Jiangsu Province, promises to deliver exceptional guest services that embody Japan’s time-honoured culture of hospitality.

Hotel Okura Suzhou will welcome guests in the Suzhou Industrial Park, an innovative hub established in 1994 as one of the region’s primary industrial zones. It is one of China’s premier economic zones, strongly emphasising sustainability and serving as a key production and export centre for global corporations.

Situated on the upper level of a complex that houses offices, residences, and commercial facilities, the hotel will boast 249 rooms, including 25 suites and standard rooms measuring 42m2. Its culinary offerings will encompass a diverse range of cuisines, including Japanese and Chinese, across four food and beverage venues. Furthermore, guests will have access to an executive lounge, fitness centre, indoor swimming pool, and more.

In addition to a main banquet hall, the hotel will offer six meeting rooms and VIP spaces, all of which are designed to cater to various needs and supported by a range of high-quality services.

The hotel is conveniently connected to the Xingtang Street Station of Suzhou Rail Transit (lines 1 and 5), ensuring easy accessibility for guests. For those seeking long-term accommodation, guest rooms will be available within the same building.

Overview of Hotel Okura Suzhou

Location: Xingtan Street West, Suzhou Avenue North, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province Floor area: 34,413 m2 for hotel Floors: 39 above ground and 3 underground Rooms: 249 Dining: Japanese cuisine, Chinese cuisine, all-day dining, and lounge Facilities: A 60-minute drive from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao Station or a 30-minute drive from Suzhou Station Other: Banquet room and 5 meeting rooms Access: A 60-minute drive from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao Station; or a 30-minute drive from Suzhou Station Direct connection to Suzhou Rail Transit’s Xingtang Street subway station (lines 1 and 5)

Suzhou, situated in southeastern Jiangsu Province, has flourished as an economic hub thanks to its close proximity to Shanghai. With its charming “old-town” centre, Suzhou, often referred to as the “Venice of the East,” is a popular tourist destination boasting historic sites and a network of canals that wind through traditional Chinese landscapes. In recent years, it has also gained recognition as one of China’s prominent industrial cities.