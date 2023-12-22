1000 People to Partake in the Ierapetra Santa Run 2023

The Ierapetra Santa Run 2023 is a highly anticipated event that promises to captivate individuals of all ages. Spread the word to everyone you know – the streets of Ierapetra will be filled with a sea of Santas on December 29th!

And “why December 29?” you could ask. The Greek version of Santa Claus is called “Ayios Vassileios” and resembles the traditional image of Santa Claus, with a white beard and a red cape. Ayios Vassileios is one of the main saints in the Greek Orthodox church. In Greece, he arrives on January 1 rather than on December 25. So, December 29 is the perfect date to host such an event.

The Ierapetra Santa Run 2023 kicks off at 18:00.

The inaugural run, which drew 700 participants, took place in 2019 to acquire an automatic external defibrillator for Ierapetra, ensuring accessibility for all. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the organizers and the generous contributions from supporters, this goal was accomplished. This life-saving device now stands in the central square, ready to assist anyone experiencing a seizure in the heart of Ierapetra.

Following this, additional voluntary initiatives were undertaken to acquire defibrillators, now distributed across various city areas. These can be easily located via an AED locator mobile app.

As the city is now well-equipped with automatic external defibrillators, the focus of this year’s event has shifted. The aim is to establish and supply a first aid box in Ierapetra and Chrysi Island. The box should contain essential supplies for daily needs. The municipality may consider placing first aid boxes in certain large villages if it is financially feasible. Additionally, the event will support the Regional Department of Ierapetra of the Hellenic Red Cross.

This is the second Santa Run in the city after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-2019 pandemic.

Preparations are well underway, with the distinctive Santa uniforms being readied. The participants, dressed as Santa Claus, prepare to embark on a celebratory walking route accompanied by music, dancing, and refreshments to invigorate them.

The Ierapetra Santa Run is possible due to the generous support of the Ierapetra Café Restaurant Association, the Regional Department of the Greek Red Cross of Ierapetra, the Region of Crete, the Municipality of Ierapetra, and KOINO.POLITI.ASH, as part of the city’s holiday festivities.

Enthusiasts are encouraged to register promptly, don their costumes, and partake in the run while making a meaningful contribution to the city.

The Ierapetra Santa Run’s vision is to infuse the city with vibrancy, optimism, vitality, and joy, all in the spirit of humanitarianism.

One city. One action. One common goal!

To join the celebration, please get in touch with Marina at 6989438679 or Katerina at 6977501571 for details and registration. The cost to participate as a Santa is 12€ with a costume.