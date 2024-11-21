2025 Global Medical Tourism Summit Dates Announced

The healthcare industry is preparing for a major gathering—the 2025 Global Medical Tourism Summit. Scheduled for February 24-25, the event will bring together top healthcare executives, innovators, and industry leaders at the exclusive Amrit Ocean Resort in Florida. This two-day summit is designed to inspire collaboration and redefine the future of international healthcare, as Jonathan Edelheit, CEO and Founder of the Medical Tourism Association, hopes:

The Global Medical Tourism Summit is a game-changer for the industry. Better by MTA has launched with tremendous success with the leading hospitals joining the platform. We’re reimagining medical travel. This event is about setting new standards for international healthcare and fostering connections that will shape its future.

A Refined Approach to Healthcare Innovation

Building on the success of the World Medical Tourism Congress, this summit will focus on groundbreaking ideas, expert-driven discussions, and exceptional networking opportunities. Taking place on the tranquil shores of Singer Island, the event provides a unique setting for 250 selected professionals to engage with global insurers, government officials, and healthcare providers.

Opportunities to Build Valuable Relationships

Engage with influential players in the medical tourism industry, from insurers to healthcare executives and policymakers, working together to expand global healthcare opportunities.

Exclusive Knowledge from Industry Leaders

Access practical strategies for improving the patient experience, increasing patient numbers, and streamlining operational models. Discuss technological advancements shaping medical tourism and their impact on the industry.

Introduction of “Better by MTA” Platform

Discover the next iteration of “Better by MTA,” a new digital platform created in partnership with Mastercard. Designed to improve transparency, coordination, and trust, the platform supports seamless integration between patients, facilitators, and healthcare providers.

An Unmatched Venue for Innovation and Wellness

The 2025 Global Medical Tourism Summit will take place at the Amrit Ocean Resort, a serene location offering seven acres of beachfront. With over 155 wellness-oriented guest rooms and state-of-the-art facilities, the resort provides attendees with a perfect blend of relaxation and innovation. This venue fosters opportunities for reflection and progress within the global healthcare industry.

The summit offers an exclusive, tailored experience. Space is limited to encourage deeper engagement and connection among attendees. Reserve your spot today and take part in shaping the future of global healthcare.

Learn More and Register Now: Click here for details.