WTTC Net Zero Roadmap Report Highlights Progress in Travel Sector Climate Goals

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled the second edition of its Net Zero Roadmap. The report shows a 27% increase in the number of travel businesses committing to emission reductions over the last three years. Over half have set climate goals, reflecting a growing momentum toward sustainable tourism.

COP29 Highlights New Commitments

Released at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the report analyzes 250 leading travel businesses. Findings show that 53% have climate goals in place, up from 42% in 2021 when the inaugural roadmap was introduced. One-third have adopted Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) standards to meet stricter emissions benchmarks. The adoption of SBTi goals has doubled since 2021.

Developed in partnership with Accenture and endorsed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the updated roadmap stresses the urgent need for industry-wide climate action. It aims to guide the sector in reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

Building on the 2021 edition launched at COP26 in Glasgow, the latest report focuses on addressing tourism’s environmental impact. It introduces detailed decarbonization frameworks and target guidelines tailored to the industry’s challenges. The roadmap emphasizes that a uniform approach does not work, as sectors like aviation, accommodation, and cruises face different hurdles in reducing emissions.

The updated guide outlines methods to align businesses and improve transparency to meet the growing demand for greener tourism options. It highlights findings from WTTC’s Environmental & Social Research (ESR), which reveal a decline in the industry’s carbon emissions. Tourism accounted for 6.5% of global emissions in 2023, down from 7.8% in 2019—a 10.2% reduction in carbon intensity.

Industry-Specific Emission Reductions

The report details significant declines in carbon intensity across travel businesses:

Aviation: 6% reduction since 2019

6% reduction since 2019 Cruises and Accommodation: 11% reduction in the same timeframe

These milestones represent crucial steps toward cutting emissions while accommodating industry growth.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson stated, “The urgency of climate action in our sector has never been clearer. Climate change is no longer a distant threat—it’s here, and we all feel the effects. This updated roadmap is a call to action for every travel business to set higher targets and act with urgency. Every effort counts in preserving our planet and securing millions of livelihoods.”

Accenture’s Global Travel and Aviation Sustainability Lead, Jesko-Philipp Neuenburg, commented, “Global travel companies are making headway with emissions targets. The roadmap shifts focus from commitment to action, offering tangible strategies for decarbonization.”

UNFCCC Manager Niclas Svenningsen noted, “Since the initial report, climate crises have worsened, heavily impacting tourism. Following the pathways presented in this roadmap is crucial to maintaining tourism’s viability.”

Kanan Gasimov, from Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, echoed the project’s importance, stating, “This roadmap acts as both a guide and a vision for reducing emissions across all tourism sectors. Azerbaijan is proud to lead and promote sustainable tourism practices aligned with global climate goals.”

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Leads Decarbonization

The report stresses the role of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in reducing airline emissions by up to 80% over the fuel’s lifespan. It calls for increased SAF production, investment, and regulatory support to expand its adoption across the aviation sector.

Support for SMEs in Sustainability

The roadmap provides additional guidance for small businesses, which form the backbone of the travel industry. Many of these companies face challenges accessing funding and setting decarbonization strategies. The report underscores the importance of affordable green financing to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) transition to sustainable practices.

A Collective Call to Action

While progress is evident, obstacles remain. Many companies continue to find it difficult to measure Scope 3 emissions—those outside of direct operations. Additionally, achieving consistent regulatory standards across regions presents challenges for the global sector.

The WTTC urges businesses to use the roadmap’s target timelines, which provide step-by-step approaches to cut emissions in the coming decade. Governments are encouraged to provide more significant incentives and subsidies to support these efforts.

By working together, the travel sector can achieve net zero goals, protect at-risk destinations, and meet the expectations of eco-conscious travellers. To access the full report, visit the WTTC Research Hub.