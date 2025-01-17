Zanzibar Tourism and Investment Expo 2025 Rescheduled to May

According to news from Tanzania, the Zanzibar Tourism and Investment Expo 2025 will be held in May. Last October’s very successful expo welcomed some 500 investors and stakeholders from various tourism sectors, locally and internationally, showcasing a wide array of products and services. The upcoming event is expected to be even more successful.

The expo was created to spotlight Zanzibar’s growing tourism sector while providing opportunities for collaboration and investment. It highlights the island’s natural allure and advancements in infrastructure. Below, the main goals of the event are outlined:

Expanding Zanzibar’s International Tourism Reach The initiative seeks to introduce Zanzibar as a must-visit destination, drawing attention from travelers worldwide.

The initiative seeks to introduce Zanzibar as a must-visit destination, drawing attention from travelers worldwide. Encouraging Partnerships and Investments Strengthening Zanzibar’s economy is a priority. The event aims to foster key business collaborations and attract global investors.

Strengthening Zanzibar’s economy is a priority. The event aims to foster key business collaborations and attract global investors. Promoting Infrastructure and Sustainable Tourism Attendees will witness Zanzibar’s commitment to green tourism and improved infrastructure, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Attendees will witness Zanzibar’s commitment to green tourism and improved infrastructure, ensuring long-term sustainability. Showcasing Zanzibar’s Unique Attractions From stunning beaches to rich cultural heritage, the island’s distinctive features will be highlighted to inspire increased visitor interest.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who inaugurated last year’s expo, is expected to do so again this year. In a recent statement, he expressed optimism that this year’s expo will attract more than 1,000 participants, doubling the attendance of the previous year’s event.

He insisted on the importance of hosting a dedicated national event to highlight Zanzibar’s tourism potential.

According to the official, the upcoming expo will be a dedicated platform to showcase and promote Zanizibar’s tourism sector. The expo is part of a broader strategy to put Zanzibar on the global tourism map. Plans for this year’s expo include expanding activities to enhance the experience and attract greater international attention. Zanzibar’s Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, told Daily News Tanzania:

We’ve begun preparations for the Zanzibar Tourism and Investment Expo, which will be hosted at Nyamanzi Grounds in Unguja West B District. However, we’ve adjusted the event’s timing to ensure it doesn’t coincide with the general election activities.

The 2025 event is scheduled for May 30-31 at the Nyamanzi Trade Exhibitions Grounds. The event is expected to attract 1,000 participants from across the tourism industry.