Zanzibar has announced plans to become a premier destination for halal tourism in East Africa. Tourism officials in Tanzania aim to revise existing policies and to provide more services tailored to visitors from Muslim countries.

Earlier this year, Minister of Tourism and Heritage for Zanzibar Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga outlined proposals for halal-friendly amenities such as alcohol-free accommodations, prayer facilities, and gender-segregated spaces. A recent visit from Mufti Ismail Menk, a Zimbabwean Muslim scholar prompted the changes. President Hussein Mwinyi stated offered this statement for the press:

We aim to make Zanzibar a place where everyone can enjoy their holiday or conference peacefully, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or background.

The Zanzibar Destination film above offers a peek into a pristine island world once famous for its spices, which is now becoming one of Africa’s most desired destinations.

Throughout 2024, Minister Soraga has been busy not only promoting Zanzibar tourism and the draw of the island as a multifaceted destination but as a world cultural treasure that, in some cases, needs rejuvenating. He recently discussed rejuvenating Zanzibar’s once-priceless spice trade with initiatives to make the industry more sustainable. On preservation and culture exchange, Soronga met in September with Oman foreign ministry officials to discuss preserving archaeological sites.

The popular politician has also laid out a comprehensive real estate investment initiative aimed at transforming the island into one of the world’s few regenerative economic models. His ministry has already launched two environmental initiatives, the Greener Zanzibar and the Zanzibar Tourism Declaration.