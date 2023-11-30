IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Winter Chalet Experiences in Time for Christmas

IHG Hotels & Resorts is launching a Winter Chalet Campaign to start the cosy season at Luxury & Lifestyle Hotels. IHG has teamed up with celebrity tastemakers Corey Damen Jenkins and Maren Morris to bring the winter magic to its guests.

The first-of-its-kind seasonal and experiential campaign will run at its Luxury & Lifestyle hotels in the Americas from December 1, 2023, through February 29, 2024. Throughout the region, guests at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Vignette Collection, and Hotel Indigo properties will be transported to a timeless winter wonderland. This will be achieved through the Winter Chalet theme, which includes larger-than-life lobby installations created in partnership with renowned celebrity tastemakers Corey Damen Jenkins and Maren Morris. The aim is to provide cosy yet chic interiors, seasonal sonic experiences, and chalet-inspired programming at every property within the portfolio.

IHG’s Winter Chalet will make guests feel like they’re in a cosy mountain retreat after a day of skiing. Winter Chalet aims to give guests a place to warm up with great food, drinks, and company and keep the fun going all night.

Winter Chalet is set up in the lobbies of seven hotels in IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle group: InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, Kimpton EPIC Hotel (Miami), Kimpton Sawyer Hotel (Sacramento), Kimpton Everly Hotel (Los Angeles), Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, and Hotel Indigo Williamsburg (Brooklyn). Each chalet is 17 feet tall, designed by architect Tristan Al-Haddad, and decorated by interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins to blend modern style with the cosy feel of a mountain lodge.

The Winter Chalet installations create a festive atmosphere with seasonal drinks, bites, and playlists by Grammy Award-winning musician Maren Morris. Morris designed the playlists to capture the essence of winter, aiming to evoke feelings of warmth and gratitude. The chalets feature a lively bar at their centre, serving seasonal beverages throughout the day. Guests can enjoy drinks like Dulce de Leche Coffee and Alpine Negronis. The spaces will host regular events throughout the three-month campaign and are available for private buy-outs. Additionally, chalet-inspired bar pop-ups can be found at various locations within the portfolio.

IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle Americas portfolio brings a taste of the winter chalet experience to all its hotels. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts offers a Chalet Table experience for dining and cocktails at select locations, including InterContinental Boston, InterContinental The Clement Monterey, and InterContinental San Diego. They also provide a Chalet Turndown service, with cosy amenities like wool slippers and Hot Toddies, at InterContinental New York Times Square, InterContinental Cleveland, and InterContinental San Francisco.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants presents the Cozy Chalet Getaway featuring a warm fireplace display upon arrival, a cosy kit with a Frette robe, blanket, and fuzzy socks, two complimentary warm winter beverages, a hot chocolate kit, and dessert, along with a selection of books, puzzles, and board games for a relaxing night in.

Guests at participating hotels, such as Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta, and Kimpton Palladian Hotel in Seattle, can enjoy the Suite Chalet, with themed decor, mulled wine, seasonal snacks, vintage games, a portable turntable with vinyl, and plush blankets.

For a chic alpine ski lodge experience, head to The Snow Globe Chalet at Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., where guests can enjoy the full dinner menu, s’more kits, and speciality cocktails.

At Kimpton The Forum Hotel in Charlottesville, Va., the onsite library transforms into The Case Study Chalet & Lounge every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., offering seasonal drinks and fondue for parties of four, six, or eight.

Lastly, Kimpton’s Winter Social Password ‘Chalet All Day’ is back from December 1 to February 29. Guests who mention this secret social password at the front desk at any Kimpton hotel will receive a special surprise during their stay.

Hotel Indigo presents its Winter Chalet Menu, a delightful selection designed for the season. This special menu features fondue, grazing boards, and unique cocktails and mocktails, all inspired by European comfort food meant for sharing with loved ones. Participating hotels include Hotel Indigo Cleveland Downtown in Ohio, Hotel Indigo Guanajuato in Mexico, and Hotel Indigo San Antonio – Riverwalk.

Guests are also welcome to experience the cosy atmosphere of the Petit Chalet, offering mountain-inspired decor, comfortable blankets, classic board games, themed cocktails, and light bites around the bar.

Participating hotels include Hotel Indigo San Diego Del Mar and Hotel Indigo Traverse City in Michigan, offering a luxurious in-room hotel package for a cosy cabin experience complete with cocktails, gourmet snacks, plush robes, and board games.

In addition to these offerings, Hotel Indigo properties provide Chalet Sessions, VIP/Member Treats for IHG One Rewards guests, local market pop-ups, arrival amenities, and more.

The Vignette Collection: The Winter Chalet Menu at Mercy Me El Chalet, a speciality winter menu at Yours Truly DC, features a selection of “sorta South American” cuisine for guests and locals to savour. The menu offers carefully crafted appetizers, entrees, desserts, and cocktails, all available for enjoyment in the contemporary European mountain chalet attached to the patio.