Cyrusher to Reveal New Professional e-Bikes at CES 2024

Cyrusher is gearing up to unveil its latest electric bicycle innovations at CES 2024. As the countdown to the renowned Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 begins, Cyrusher, a leading brand in electric bikes, extends a global invitation to tech enthusiasts. The company is all set to showcase its cutting-edge professional e-bikes at the world’s largest annual consumer exhibition, scheduled from January 9th to 12th, 2024, at Booth No.10063 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Returning to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Cyrusher will present an array of innovative products, including a new line of high-end e-bikes and exclusive previews of unreleased models. The company’s showcase will extend beyond e-bikes, highlighting pioneering advancements in various electric-powered domains and fostering sustainable power tools for personal exploration. This presentation promises an experientially immersive journey, allowing attendees to experience the electric bikes firsthand.

Cyrusher will unveil its specialized e-bike collection at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Alongside these cutting-edge electric bikes, Cyrusher will also present a range of electrical products, including skateboards, snowboards, and surfboards. Visitors to the event will have the exclusive opportunity to test-ride Cyrusher’s latest electric bikes, gaining valuable insight into the innovative features across the new product line categories.

The exhibit will showcase the expanded applications of electric portable tools in daily life, offering a glimpse into powerful and portable scenarios that redefine personal mobility solutions. Cyrusher aims to address the evolving needs of portable lifestyles by presenting innovative solutions designed to enhance the mobility sector and revolutionize personal transportation.

Cyrusher’s collection of high-performance fat tire electric bikes

Cyrusher has introduced the kid balance bike to encourage young riders to embrace cycling. The kid balance bike is a significant addition to their lineup, fostering cycling participation among young riders.

Each e-bike has high-quality performance components and a unique frame design, guaranteeing an unparalleled journey. Whether for urban commuting or rugged off-road adventures, Cyrusher offers a range of customized e-bikes to elevate every rider’s experience.

Cyrusher offers a line of electric skateboards, snowboards, and surfboards as part of its commitment to global sustainability.

These products aim to provide consumers with eco-friendly electric options, allowing them to explore different terrains and waves freely. Combining advanced technology with the thrill of outdoor activities, Cyrusher promises an exciting experience for users, opening up new recreational opportunities in diverse landscapes.

These electric boards transform personal mobility, blending performance, style, and environmentally friendly entertainment. Enthusiasts worldwide are encouraged to immerse themselves in these innovative tools, enjoying thrilling experiences and discovering cutting-edge advancements that redefine travel and personal transportation.

Booth details:

Exhibit date: January 9th to January 12th, 2024

Cyrusher Booth: LVCC – North Hall, Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89109, United States Booth No. 10063.

Featured exhibits:

Cyrusher electric bike collection

Cyrusher electric surfboard, electric snowboard, and electric skateboard