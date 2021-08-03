Weather Warning: Greece Is Cooking Under An Intense Heat Dome

Pin 0 Shares

An extreme heat warning continues from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) today as temperatures continue to soar across most of Greece. Meteorologists warn of highs between 44 and 46 celsius on the mainland, with temperatures being slightly lower on the coast in on islands as the Greece heatwave continues.

The 3-day forecast calls for extremely high temperatures until Friday, and a tailing off of the heatwave over the weekend. The experts say the danger from the heatwave is not so much because of the extreme highs, but because overnight lows are not much cooler than the highs,. The temperature amplitude (difference of maximum-minimum temperature) will be small for the next several; days.

On the Greece heatwave warning map, most of the country is “red”, which means residents and visitors should take preventive MEASURES, be vigilant, and act in accordance with the advice of the competent authorities. Meteorologists say a strong upper high (heat dome) is to blame for the extreme weather across the country.

Officials are also warning of peak conditions for the risk of outbreak and spread of forest fires. The National Observatory of Athens / meteo.en calls for the avoidance of the use of fire today and the next few days, so as to avoid the possibility of starting a blaze.