Greece Records 2,156 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours

Greek officials recorded 2,156 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the latest report from the National Public Health Organization (EODY), only 8 of these were identified at entry points to the country,

EODY also reported 8 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which brings the total of pandemic victims to 12,983. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The report shows that Mykonos is still the most contentious place in Greece with over 157 COVID cases per 100,000 residents. Pireus jumped to second place where incidence as a ratio to residents is concerned with almost 134 infections per 100,000 persons. Chania, in Crete, and other destinations fell of sharply in the last few days.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the US Virgin Islands, and other destinations on account of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.