United Elevates In-Flight Experience with New Wine Selection

Starting October 1, United passengers can enjoy high-quality canned wines from women-owned brands Just Enough Wines and Maker Wine. The new selection includes a rosé option and an exclusive brut sparkling wine available onboard.

United’s new offering features four distinctive wine options, each fittingly portioned in a 250ml can—equivalent to a glass and a half. Priced at $12 and served with a cup for sipping, passengers can choose from:

Just Enough Wines Rosé : A crisp, dry rosé with notes of watermelon and guava.

: A crisp, dry rosé with notes of watermelon and guava. Maker Brut Bubbles : An aromatic sparkling wine highlighted by bright citrus and stone fruit.

: An aromatic sparkling wine highlighted by bright citrus and stone fruit. Just Enough Wines Cabernet Sauvignon : A robust red with flavours of cherries and sandalwood.

: A robust red with flavours of cherries and sandalwood. Just Enough Wines Chardonnay: A medium-bodied white with hints of melon and honeysuckle.

Commitment to Sustainability

Transitioning from plastic wine bottles to aluminium cans aligns with United’s environmental commitments. This change reduces single-use plastic by an estimated 4.7 million bottles annually. The move also supports recycling efforts, integrating sustainability at all service levels.

Both Just Enough Wines and Maker Wine enhance this eco-friendly initiative. Just Enough Wines offers award-winning vintages rooted in sustainable practices, while Maker Wine collaborates with diverse winemakers to produce high-rated canned wines that have received numerous industry accolades.

Efforts Beyond the Glass

In addition to upgrading its wine selection, United continues to refine its overall food and beverage program. The airline has introduced premium brands like Shafer Vineyards and expanded its cuisine offerings with over 60 new dishes. Enhancements feature premium items like Illy Cold Brew and Tillamook ice cream.

This initiative is part of United’s ongoing investment in passenger enjoyment, ensuring each journey provides a memorable experience from takeoff to landing. The airline reports that it has served more than 20 million glasses of wine globally this year, outpacing beer and spirits by 1.5 times. Domestically, wine servings in the economy have surpassed 3.2 million glasses.