Tredence Partners With Snowflake for Innovation in Hospitality AI

Tredence and Snowflake partnership drives innovation in hospitality AI

Focus on improving customer experience, efficiency, and revenue

Personalized marketing and operational optimization at the forefront

Tredence has unveiled a series of innovative, AI-driven advancements in the travel and hospitality industry due to a strategic collaboration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. These cutting-edge tools are designed to boost customer satisfaction, revenue strategies, marketing, and operational functions. Targeting airlines, hotels, cruise ships, and travel tech providers, Tredence has crafted AI accelerators that integrate with Snowflake’s comprehensive platform.

Enhanced Customer Experience : Using AI to tailor personalized experiences for travellers, leading to higher satisfaction.

: Using AI to tailor personalized experiences for travellers, leading to higher satisfaction. Revenue Management : Employs models like dynamic pricing to maximize profitability.

: Employs models like dynamic pricing to maximize profitability. Operational Efficiency: Streamlines processes to ensure seamless travel experiences.

Sumit Mehra, Tredence’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder emphasized that this partnership leverages the strengths of both companies to redefine how the travel and hospitality sectors operate. Their ongoing goal is to provide robust and scalable data solutions that drive growth and lower expenses.

Pioneering New Paths in Hospitality AI

Through collaboration with Snowflake, Tredence addresses crucial trends such as hyper-personalized marketing, enriched customer interactions, and strategic revenue management. Their AI solutions, including recommendation engines and frameworks for real-time interactions, offer travel and hospitality firms a competitive edge in an ever-changing market environment.

Benefits for businesses include:

Real-Time Engagement : Frameworks for instant customer interaction ensure guests feel valued and connected.

: Frameworks for instant customer interaction ensure guests feel valued and connected. Predictive Analytics : AI systems forecast customer lifecycle value, enhancing revenue strategies.

: AI systems forecast customer lifecycle value, enhancing revenue strategies. Cross-Channel Marketing: Integrated marketing techniques increase reach and engagement across multiple platforms.

Whitnee Hawthorne, Global Head of Travel & Hospitality at Snowflake, said:

The travel and hospitality industry is at a pivotal moment, with AI and data-driven insights becoming more critical for business success in areas ranging from customer experience, marketing, operations, and everything in between. Tredence and Snowflake are jointly empowering clients to transform operations and deliver unparalleled customer experiences through the AI Data Cloud.

The collaboration’s success is demonstrated through a long-term alliance with one of the world’s largest hotel chains. By harnessing Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Tredence has significantly improved data-driven growth—elevating the Net Promoter Score by 7 points and boosting the average member value by $500 through targeted promotions. Additionally, the alliance fine-tuned revenue management with predictive customer value models, strategic pricing tactics, and comprehensive marketing analytics fortifying the client’s position in the hospitality sphere.