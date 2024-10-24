Record Year for Uber in Greece

Increased demand for Uber rides in Greece

Notable rise in requests to Athens International Airport

Significant growth in Thessaloniki and Piraeus ride inquiries

Expansion into water transport draws tourists

Uber has experienced a remarkable uptick in ride requests in Greece, driven mainly by a flourishing tourist season that has lasted longer than usual. Between July and September, ride requests to and from Athens International Airport soared by an impressive 50% compared to last year. In Thessaloniki, the demand has also surged by an extraordinary 76%.

Expanding Services to Meet Tourist Needs

This ride-hailing giant isn’t just stopping at road travel. Its recent venture, the Uber Boat service, is gaining popularity among visitors. This service offers passages to sought-after locales such as Santorini, Mykonos, and Corfu and exclusive access to hidden beaches and secluded beach clubs. With an impressive presence in over 10,000 cities across over 70 countries, Uber is a top choice for reliable and safe transportation.

Travel to the port of Piraeus, the launch point for most ferry journeys to the enchanting Greek islands, spiked by 80% during the summer months. These figures underscore the extended tourist season in Athens and Thessaloniki, a trend that continued into September. Tourists from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Brazil make up the majority of Uber users in Greece. These travellers consistently highlight the reliability and safety of the service as key reasons for their preference.