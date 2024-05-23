T’way Air Launches Zagreb-Seoul Flights

T’way Air (IATA: TW, ICAO: TWB), formerly Hansung Airlines, a low-cost South Korean airline headquartered in Seoul, made its first official trip to Europe, connecting Zagreb and Seoul on May 16th, 2024. From now on, leisure tourists and business travellers in Croatia and South Korea will appreciate the new link between Zagreb and Seoul (Incheon) for connectivity, convenience, and service.

This new service offers travelers an affordable and convenient option, and we believe this route will boost Croatia’s tourism industry and enhance the exchange between two countries. Hong-Geun Jeong, T’way Air CEO

On May 17th, the Sheraton Zagreb Hotel hosted the inaugural celebration to mark this momentous occasion for the airline. Members of the Korean Embassy in Croatia’s Minister-Counselor team, Sung-Hun Na, Vice Chairman of T’way Air, Hong-Geun Jeong, CEO of T’way Air, Damir Kušen, Croatian Ambassador to Korea, and other esteemed guests were present.

Hong-Geun Jeong, CEO of T’way Air; Sung-Hun Na, Vice Chairman of T’way Air; Damir Kusen, Croatian ambassador to Korea; and Hyung-Yi Kim, Senior Vice President of T’way Air pose at the inauguration event at Sheraton Zagreb hotel on May 17th. (Photo: T’way Air)

Passengers can fly from Zagreb to Seoul on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight takes off at 9:25 PM local time from Zagreb International Airport and lands at 3:25 PM local time the following day, lasting around 11 hours.

The aircraft departs Seoul (Incheon) at 11:05 AM and lands in Zagreb at 7:55 PM. At 3:50 PM, it stops for fuel at Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Including the time spent stopping to refuel, the journey should take around fifteen hours and fifty minutes.

For this journey, T’way Air uses an Airbus A330-300 with 347 seats. In addition to the standard economy cabin, 12 Business Saver seats are available. Business Saver and Economy class customers flying this trip may enjoy two complimentary meals on the house.

T’way Air’s A330-300 aircraft received a water salute to commemorate its first flight at Zagreb International Airport in Zagreb, Croatia, on May 16th.

Some places that T’way Air flies to include Australia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. After going public on the Korea Exchange (KRX) in August 2018, the airline began flying the Airbus A330-300 from Seoul (Incheon) to Sydney in 2022, marking the beginning of its first long-haul route.