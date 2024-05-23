Monumental Plane Tree of Krassi Shows Worrying Signs of Decay

Plane Tree of Krassi Shows Worrying Signs of Decay

One of Europe’s largest trees, the historic Plane Tree of Krassi, has been a Preserved Natural Monument since 2011. However, this majestic tree faces serious threats due to mistreatment, neglect, and irresponsibility. The Association of Apantahou Krasanas has issued a resolution requesting the preservation of the monumental plane tree and its surrounding fountains and urging the implementation of protective measures mandated by legislation.

The centuries-old plane tree has been weakened by chronic abuse, including the application of concrete coatings and lack of proper ventilation for its root system. Irregular irrigation, pollution from parked vehicles, and attacks by fungi and insects have further endangered its existence, leading to large wounds and compromising its stability in some areas.

Despite being declared a Preserved Natural Monument in 2011, the plane tree remains buried in concrete, mutilated, and burdened by pollution from vehicles parked within its protected zone. This degradation hinders access and visual contact with this unique cultural heritage site.

Necessary Protection Measures

The Association calls upon responsible authorities to implement the protection measures outlined in the Presidential Decree, which were developed by specialized scientists. These measures include improving the hydrological situation, conducting phytosanitary control, removing the concrete wall surrounding the tree, uncovering its impressive trunk, reconstructing the municipal refreshment room aesthetically consistently, and returning the square to the community for cultural and environmental activities.

Professor Theoharis Zagas also suggested leaving the area unpaved and removing existing pavement as concrete compression in the root area poses a significant threat that could potentially lead to the tree’s demise. Another measure is to erect a fence around the tree to restrict access, as climbing could further damage the tree trunk.

Monumental trees create an idyllic setting for outdoor education. Studying these ancient giants offers scientific insights and allows one to explore local history, culture, and folklore. As self-contained ecosystems with immense dimensions, they host a diverse array of microflora and fauna, enhancing the landscape’s beauty. These trees foster ideal conditions for recreation and contribute to the development of sustainable tourism strategies.

Sustainable and high-quality tourism must incorporate products linked to a region’s natural and cultural heritage, as current European experiences exemplify. The “Apantacho Krasanas” Association urges responsible parties to implement the protection measures drafted by specialized scientists and co-signed by management bodies. This action aims to preserve and safeguard this rare and impressive natural element, even within a Natura area, preventing further degradation and inappropriate actions currently threatening its existence.

Considering the risks of climate change to Mediterranean biodiversity, the Association calls on the Municipality of Hersonissos and competent management bodies to take immediate action:

They must “release” the monumental plane tree currently buried in concrete, a “silent witness of the centuries” that once sheltered Greek intellectuals and freedom fighters under its “simple foliage.”

Take immediate steps to improve the hydrological situation;

Conduct phytosanitary control to combat diseases affecting the tree;

The concrete wall surrounding the Nature Monument should be removed and replaced with dry stones to improve ventilation for the root system.

Part of the tree’s trunk, the most impressive aspect of the Monument (with a root node perimeter of 17.5 meters), should be uncovered. This would transform the Nature Monument into a focal point for environmental education, as mentioned in the Presidential Decree (Article 2) and foster the development of specific forms of tourism and ecological actions, contributing to sustainable growth and mitigating seasonality.

Moreover, the existing municipal refreshment room should be reconstructed to align aesthetically with the place’s cultural and ecological identity. The square should be returned to the community, serving as a connecting link and a space for cultural and environmental activities and entertainment for residents and visitors, utilizing the shade provided by the tree.

The preservation and protection of such a rare and impressive natural monument as the Plane Tree of Krassi require urgent action from the competent authorities. Continuous information and reliable education regarding the importance of integrated natural and cultural heritage management are necessary to raise awareness and develop sustainable development skills within local communities.

Monumental Plane Tree of Krassi Trivia

The trunk’s perimeter measures an astounding 24 meters, and its age is estimated to be approximately 2,400 years, with each meter of the perimeter representing a century of growth. The tree’s massive size, expansive branches, and dense foliage provide a canopy encompassing the entire square. Adjacent to this ancient wonder, two springs continuously flow with crystal-clear water throughout the year.

Over its remarkably long lifespan, this venerable plane tree has witnessed countless events, serving as the focal point for social and intellectual gatherings in the region. It is well known that the renowned Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis, accompanied by his friends, spent several summers during the 1910-1920 period in Krasi, the birthplace of his wife, Galatia Alexiou, undoubtedly finding inspiration in the presence of this remarkable natural wonder.