Turkish Tourist Arrivals Slow Down on Aegean Islands

Turkish tourist arrivals via Visa Express have dipped compared to last summer.

The Aegean islands are geared up for crowds, but numbers are down by about 35% in some spots.

Last year’s chaos at the Ayvalik ferry is now just a memory.

Economic troubles and shifting politics have put plans on ice for many visitors.

Newcomer islands are treating this year as a test run.

Some local leaders feel the system is unfair to their regular big spenders.

Visitors staying longer bring more value, but single-day visits make little sense with current ticket prices.

Where Did the Turkish Tourists Go?

One might have expected a repeat of last summer’s wild scenes—Turkish tourists queuing in Ayvalik, passports ready, eager to hop on the ferry and taste Greek food in Mytilene. This year, the Aegean Islands instead prepped the welcome mats, printed restaurant menus in Turkish, and wondered if anyone would show up to read them.

The answer: fewer than hoped. The much-hyped Visa Express program, now running across 12 Greek islands, has not sparked the same stampede from Turkey. “The images of last summer will be tough to see again this year,” sighed Panagiotis Chatzikyriakos, President of the Lesvos Association of Travel and Tourism Agents. Mytilene, which led the charge last season, now reports Turkish tourist arrivals have dropped by 35%. “Last year was surreal, a giant outburst from our neighbors. After the pandemic, they wanted to travel, and Visa Express made it easy for them. This year, though, pocketbooks are tighter and world events have them holding back,” said Panagiotis Chatzikyriakos.

Locals still see value in Turkish tourists, who aren’t exactly known for quick in-and-out trips. “A ticket and visa plus exit fees add up to 120 euros,” Chatzikyriakos pointed out. “A day trip doesn’t make sense. Most stay at least three or four nights, some for the full week the visa allows.” That kind of visitor spends real money, eating, shopping, and leaving more than just footprints in the sand.

New Faces, Old Gripes: Patmos, Samothraki, and the Yacht Crowd

Patmos and Samothraki joined the Visa Express party late—so late even the locals didn’t have time to clear the decks. “Our participation began at Easter, when ferry schedules were already set,” admitted Patmos mayor Nikitas Tsampalakis. “It’s a pilot year for us, with just about 100 Turkish visitors so far. With a proper campaign next time, we expect numbers to grow as soon as ferry service kicks off with the season.” Patmos is playing the long game, hoping their debut leads to bigger things in 2025.

Over on Symi, Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas isn’t clapping for Visa Express. He considers the program little more than window dressing, since it offers only seven days’ access per year. “Our tourists from Turkey come more than once. It’s mostly the yachting crowd. All this does is unclog the Greek consulates in Izmir and Istanbul for people coming once, but it slams the door on those with real money to spend.” He warned that costs for berthing a boat in island ports have climbed so high that many high-rollers may not bother next time.

By the Numbers: The Visa Express Scoreboard

Last year, more than 104,000 Turkish tourists visited the Aegean Islands under the Visa Express program. Mytilene claimed the bragging rights with roughly 30,000 visas, just ahead of Chios, which had 25,000. Whether those figures will be matched remains uncertain, but the hope for a late-season rush still lingers.

Chatzikyriakos stays optimistic. “A tourist from Turkey knows our culture and shares our taste for seafood,” he noted. “That’s what fueled last year’s spike.” While the heady days of 2024 seem distant now, all eyes are on whether Turkish tourist arrivals will heat up as summer rolls on.

Source: Τουρισμός: Σε αναμονή τουρκικής «απόβασης» αναψυχής και φέτος στα ελληνικά νησιά