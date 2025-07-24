ETIAS Fee for Non-EU Travelers to Jump from €7 to €20 by Late 2026

ETIAS makes online pre-approval mandatory for short-term stays by non-EU citizens.

The price jumps from €7 (approx. $8) to €20 (about $23).

Officials blame “inflation and additional operating costs” for the spike.

The increase aligns with fees in the US (ESTA at $21) and the UK (ETA at approximately £10).

Over 1.4 billion travelers are expected to be affected.

The application process is simple—submit online, get screened, and skip the consulate.

If your record raises a red flag from Interpol, Europol, or Schengen databases, consider revising your vacation plans.

The Council and European Parliament have two months to object, but nobody’s betting against the change.

Europe Entry Fees Get a Makeover

Just when you thought a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower couldn’t cost more, Europe decided to raise the stakes. Beginning in the last quarter of 2026, most non-EU travelers will face an ETIAS fee of €20 (about $23), nearly triple the current price. The European Commission says this move is “intended to align the EU with comparable travel authorization programs, such as the US ESTA and the UK ETA.” Translation: If the US and UK are charging more, why not keep up?

The ETIAS system, which has lingered in bureaucratic limbo since 2018, finally claims the spotlight. It will mandate advance online approval for short stays (up to 90 days within a 180-day window) across 30 European countries. “The proposed adjustment is expected to bring the fee into line with comparable schemes,” the Commission stated. The real kicker? The fee hike lands squarely on tourists from over 60 countries (hello, USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore) who previously entered Europe visa-free and without significant fees.

Who Has to Pay (and Who Can Keep Their Euros)

The new rules sound like the plot twist no one asked for. If you carry a passport from any of the 59-plus targeted countries, you’re the lucky winner of this not-so-exclusive club. Before you book that last-minute adventure, you’ll need online ETIAS approval—and yes, your bank account will notice.

But don’t worry, some folks get a pass. Children under 18, adults over 70, and family members of EU citizens can keep their wallets closed. “Exemptions remain in place for minors, seniors, and those traveling with EU family,” says the European Commission, wielding bureaucracy as both carrot and stick.

Europe: “It’s Not Personal, It’s Policy”

EU leaders are refreshingly blunt about their motives: “This update puts the EU on par with other advanced travel systems.” Convinced they’re only following the crowd, European officials prefer to see the price hike as a matter of fairness, not greed.

Europe’s open-borders dream is very much alive (for its own citizens), but it comes with baggage for everyone else. The old cliché of “free movement” now comes in a digital form, accompanied by a bank statement and a prayer that your passport is squeaky clean.

For travelers, the message is clear: the days of wandering into Schengen countries without a care are numbered. Apply early, pay up, and try not to lose your cool at border control. And if you’re lucky enough to be under 18 or over 70, consider this Europe’s thank-you note for being you.