Travel Alert: Updated Airport Regulations for Spain and Greece UK Travellers

Be aware of updated hand luggage rules for flights to Spain and Greece.

From September 1, stricter liquid limits in carry-ons will apply in EU airports.

Ensure compliance to avoid last-minute surprises during your journey.

Travellers are advised to verify airport policies before departure.

As new airport security measures emerge, British travellers heading to Spain or Greece should double-check their travel plans. Starting September 1, European airports will enforce stricter hand luggage regulations. This adjustment follows a review revealing that the latest security scanners failed to meet necessary performance standards.

In response, the UK and EU have reinstated the limit on liquids in carry-on bags, restricting them to 100ml. The UK government initially addressed this decision as temporary, but it remains in place without a clear end date. Consequently, the EU Commission has now aligned its rules accordingly, impacting all European airports.

Implications for UK Travelers

These revised regulations mean British tourists returning from Spain and Greece cannot carry more than 100ml of liquid in their hand luggage. Though some major airports, such as Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat, have upgraded their security systems, they must revert to the old restrictions.

Passengers might still be able to keep their 100ml liquids inside their bags, potentially avoiding the need for removal during screenings. Nevertheless, travellers are urged to confirm procedures at their departure airport. ACI EUROPE, the association representing European airports, expressed disappointment, citing detrimental impacts on passenger experience and wasted infrastructure investments.

In light of these changes, staying informed and adaptable becomes essential for a smooth travel experience and for ensuring compliance with evolving airport regulations.