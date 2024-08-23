Schistosomiasis Vital Health Alert for UK Travelers

Schistosomiasis, a significant health concern, is rising in southern Europe.

The disease is caused by blood flukes that thrive in freshwater due to changing climates.

Thousands of people contract schistosomiasis worldwide annually.

The infection process involves a complex life cycle involving snails as intermediate hosts.

It can cause severe symptoms, though many cases remain symptomless.

Global distribution is widespread, impacting areas across Africa, Asia, and South America.

As British tourists gear up for vacations in France, Spain, Greece, and Italy, there’s an urgent alert regarding a surge in schistosomiasis cases—a tropical disease introduced by parasitic worms. Significant growth in cases is concerning, especially given the role of climate change in enhancing the spread of the parasite’s snail hosts throughout southern Europe.

Schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia, originates from infection by trematode parasites. These worms are species of the Schistosoma genus, primarily Schistosoma haematobium, S. japonicum, and S. mansoni. Humans become infected when larval forms, known as cercariae, penetrate the skin while swimming in contaminated freshwater. The lifecycle involves snails acting as intermediate hosts, releasing the cercariae that carry the disease to humans.

Many individuals experience the disease without symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they result not from the worms directly but from the body’s response to the eggs they release. Symptoms range from skin irritations to severe reactions, including fever, cough, and abdominal distress. Chronic infections can damage the liver and bladder and, on rare occasions, impact the brain or spinal cord.

Schistosomiasis affects millions globally, with distribution reaching sub-Saharan Africa, parts of South America, and some Asian regions. Recent studies have highlighted how climate effects facilitate the spread by creating favourable conditions for the parasite-carrier snails across new areas.

Tourists planning a trip to southern Europe should be vigilant and informed about schistosomiasis, ensuring safety while exploring the scenic waters and landscapes.