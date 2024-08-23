Greece: New Regulations for Hotel Organic Waste Management

The Ministry of Environment and Energy is moving forward with regulating organic waste in hotels.

The new system requires financial input from hotel businesses.

The hotel industry has not been consulted on these proposed changes.

Hoteliers request time to review and provide feedback on the regulations.

Effective consultation could lead to better solutions and prevent practical issues.

Ministry Initiatives and Industry Concerns

The Ministry of Environment and Energy has been advancing plans to regulate organic waste in the hotel sector in recent developments. These initiatives involve creating a Collective Alternative Management System, where the costs will be borne by the hotel businesses themselves. This move, however, has sparked concerns among industry representatives.

The Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers (HHF), led by President Yannis Hatzis, expressed their unease through a letter addressed to the Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, with a copy sent to the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni. The letter emphasized the lack of consultation with the hotel industry despite the significant impact these regulations will have on their operations.

Αξιότιμε κύριε Υπουργέ,

Σύμφωνα με ανακοινώσεις του Υπουργείου σας, σχεδιάζεται η δημιουργία Συλλογικού συστήματος

εναλλακτικής διαχείρισης ΣΣΕΔ για τα οργανικά απόβλητα των ξενοδοχείων, με πόρους των ίδιων

των υπόχρεων επιχειρήσεων.

Πρόκειται για μια ρύθμιση για την οποία μέχρι σήμερα, εξ όσων τουλάχιστον γνωρίζουμε, δεν έχει

προηγηθεί η οποιαδήποτε διαβούλευση με τον ξενοδοχειακό κλάδο, παρά το γεγονός πως αυτή

μας αφορά άμεσα.

Ενόψει των ανωτέρω παρακαλούμε να θέσετε εγκαίρως υπόψη μας το προωθούμενο σχέδιο

νόμου και να μας δοθεί ο απαραίτητος χρόνος να καταθέσουμε τις απόψεις-προτάσεις μας επί

αυτού.

Σημειώνουμε πως η ουσιαστική διαβούλευση και η συνεκτίμηση των προτάσεων των εκπροσώπων

των επιμέρους κλάδους της οικονομίας σε ζητήματα που τους αφορούν, συμβάλλει στην υιοθέτηση

των βέλτιστων λύσεων και στην πρόληψη προβλημάτων που μπορεί να προκύψουν σχετικά με τις

προωθούμενες ρυθμίσεις, τα οποία μπορεί να τις καταστήσουν πρακτικά ανεφάρμοστες.

Παραμένουμε στη διάθεσή σας για κάθε διευκρίνιση.

Need for Dialogue and Consideration

The absence of dialogue with hoteliers has raised alarm within the sector. The HHF contends that substantial consultation and feedback are crucial before enacting such impactful regulations. Engaging industry experts not only aids in finding optimal solutions but also helps prevent potential logistical challenges that could render the new system ineffective.

In their letter, the HHF urged the Ministry to share the draft law promptly and to allow sufficient time for the hotel industry to submit their insights and suggestions. They stressed incorporating industry perspectives to achieve practical and sustainable outcomes.

In conclusion, as the Ministry moves forward with its waste management initiatives, the hotel industry’s involvement is vital. Open communication and collaboration could lead to effective regulations that accommodate the hotel sector’s environmental objectives and operational realities.