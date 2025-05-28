Thirasia Heliport, a Key Santorini Transport Hub, Reopens

Thirasia Heliport reopened after upgrades and Civil Aviation Authority approval.

The Municipality of Thira, Geothira Enterprise, and the Thirasia Community led all restoration efforts.

The heliport now handles helicopter landings for emergency medical response, police, coast guard, fire, and military services.

The project strengthens health coverage and emergency access, supporting safety for residents and visitors alike.

The limestone ridges of Thirasia once stood quiet, their silence broken only by the rustle of wind across olive groves and the distant crash of waves. Today, the island awakens to the steady whir of helicopter blades as the Thirasia Heliport resumes operations after a careful and detailed restoration. This renewed facility marks a significant chapter for both locals and travelers who venture beyond Santorini’s busy shores.

A New Era for Thirasia’s Emergency Services

Months of steady hands and technical skill led to the heliport’s fresh beginning. Guided by the Municipality of Thira, the Geothira Municipal Enterprise, and the Thirasia Community, each step brought the project closer to completion. The President of the Community, alongside the municipal team, observed as engineers and workers completed upgrades to meet stringent safety and functionality guidelines.

Following a comprehensive inspection by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority, officials declared the site fully compliant. As the Mayor’s office confirmed, “The Thirasia Heliport is now ready for full operational use, serving the needs of our community with safety and reliability.” The heliport’s broad open pad now welcomes air ambulances from the National Center for Emergency Care, helicopters of the Hellenic Police, the Coast Guard, the Fire Service, and the Armed Forces.

Supporting Life and Safety Across the Island

The relaunch of the Thirasia Heliport means more than polished concrete and painted markers. For residents, it brings new confidence in emergency response, healthcare, and daily life on the island. Helicopters touch down to provide timely care, protect the coast, and support vital law enforcement and national defense missions. Local officials reflect this pride: “This project affirms our commitment to the wellbeing and security of every inhabitant and visitor,” said a representative from the Municipality of Thira.

Set against sweeping volcanic vistas, this infrastructure blends modern efficiency with the island’s age-old beauty. The heliport shapes a lifeline for Thirasia—a discreet but crucial presence that stands ready for every kind of urgent need.