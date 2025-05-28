Seatrac at Kitroplateia Beach in Agios Nikolaos

The sands of Kitroplateia Beach shimmer under the early summer sun. Once again, a gentle hum marks the return of the Seatrac system, standing ready at the water’s edge in Agios Nikolaos. This sophisticated mechanism quietly changes lives, offering a new sense of freedom by enabling independent sea access for people with disabilities.

The restoration of Seatrac for 2025 is not just a technical update. It represents a deeper promise of inclusion. Last season alone, 88 individuals experienced safe, autonomous entry and exit from the sea, a rare privilege on most coastlines. Families and caregivers also found the beach more welcoming, as they were able to share moments by the water with fewer worries and delays.

Agios Nikolaos’ municipal administration, working through the Municipal Anonymous Company (D.A.E.A.N.), underscores its dedication year after year. On this renewed effort, Mayor Manolis Menegakis notes, “We are committed to safeguarding social equality and removing all forms of exclusion.”

Kitroplateia Beach’s upgraded facilities reflect a thoughtful blend of practicality and comfort. The beach features designated accessible parking spots at the front entrance, a clear and level pathway leading directly to the Seatrac system, and custom-designed changing rooms with adapted toilets and showers. Wide umbrellas and ample seating spread along the coastline, offering shaded comfort to all visitors. D.A.E.A.N. personnel stay close by, always ready to assist.

The main features provided at Kitroplateia Beach include the following:

Seatrac System for autonomous sea access

for autonomous sea access Accessible parking located directly by the shore

located directly by the shore Smooth access corridor to the seaside

to the seaside Modified restrooms, showers, and changing areas

Ample shade and seating for visitors

Onsite support staff from D.A.E.A.N.

The Seatrac platform is more than a technical solution. It brings together people from across the region, allowing those with mobility challenges to join in the energy of the beach.

Visitors—local residents, tourists, swimmers, and especially people with disabilities—can find precise instructions and usage guidelines on the official Kitroplateia Beach Seatrac page. This resource ensures every guest can make the most of their coastal experience.

For more information on the project, updates, and support services, visit Agios Nikolaos Municipality’s official announcement.