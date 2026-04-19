Heavy March rainfall has significantly replenished the Aposelemis Dam, staving off immediate fears of a summer water crisis in Heraklion.

The rising water levels are once again submerging Sfendili (also Sfendyli), Crete’s “Atlantis,” which had been fully visible for three years.

The Lasithi Plateau’s runoff has successfully filled the reservoir, removing the drought scenario for the 2026 tourist season.

Under a bright Sunday sun, the Aposelemis Dam no longer looks like a warning. It looks, once again, like a reservoir doing its job.

The transformation comes after the March rains, which delivered a much-needed boost to water reserves across the island. The effect is visible not just in numbers but in the landscape. Water levels have risen noticeably, reshaping the basin and restoring a sense of normality that had been missing for years.

A Sigh of Relief for the Summer

One of the clearest signs is the partial disappearance of Sfedili. The village—often described as Crete’s own “Atlantis”—is once again slipping beneath the surface, reversing the stark images of recent years when drought exposed its abandoned structures.

Those images are still fresh. For three consecutive seasons, limited rainfall had pushed the reservoir to critical levels. The re-emergence of the village was not a curiosity; it was a warning. The dam, designed to secure water supply for Heraklion and much of eastern Crete, was under visible strain.

This year, the cycle has shifted. Rainfall across Crete in March, combined with sustained inflows from the Lasithi Plateau, has kept the reservoir well-fed into recent days. The system is functioning as intended again, at least for now.

The immediate consequence is relief. The worst-case scenarios for water shortages this summer—scenarios that had begun to look increasingly plausible—have been pushed back. Not eliminated, but no longer imminent. And that distinction matters.