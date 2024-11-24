Marble Roman Sculpture Returns to Thessaloniki from Germany

The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki received a Roman-era marble head from the Archaeological Museum of the University of Münster, Germany.

A marble male head from Roman times has been returned to the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki. Greece’s Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, attended the official handover ceremony on Thursday. The artefact was repatriated from the Archaeological Museum of Münster University in Germany.

The Roman sculpture, portraying a bearded man in marble, combines the hairstyle typical of Emperor Trajan’s era (98-117 AD) with a later, simplified depiction of the beard. Dating to approximately 150 AD, it is believed to have been part of a funerary relief originally found in a cemetery in Thessaloniki or its surrounding area. Now, it is permanently displayed alongside similar portraits at the Thessaloniki Archaeological Museum.

During the event, Minister Mendoni emphasized the cultural and political importance of artefact repatriation, stating: “Returning antiquities that historically belong to Greece but remain abroad is a matter of national priority. Through bilateral and multilateral agreements, international collaboration is highly valued in this effort. However, every repatriation case is unique.”

The Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni with the curator of the Archaeological Museum of the University of Münster, Torben Schreiber (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

She highlighted the significance of the Münster Museum’s proactive decision to return the item voluntarily. “This particular case is symbolically important, as it was not the result of a contested process. The Münster Museum investigated the artifact’s uncertain and suspicious provenance prior to 1989, when it entered their collection as a donation from German citizens. Modern physicochemical analysis revealed the marble originated from Thasos quarries, further confirming the artifact’s Greek origins.”

Addressing the Rector of Münster University, Johannes Wessels, who attended the event, Mendoni remarked, “I hope other universities, institutions, and governments will exhibit the same sense of responsibility. Together, we should celebrate the return of cultural heritage to its rightful place of origin. Returning such artifacts is a moral and ethical act grounded in the fundamental values of solidarity and responsibility on which the European Union stands.”

This Roman sculpture is the second artefact to be repatriated from Münster to Greece. The first was a skyphos (drinking vessel) gifted to Greek Olympic runner Spyridon Louis, returned in 2019. It is now exhibited at the Museum of Ancient Olympic Games in Olympia.