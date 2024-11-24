Funding Approval Expected for Agia Pelagia Beach Restoration by Month’s End

Authorities are expected to approve funding at the end of the month for the restoration of Agia Pelagia’s beach, which has significantly eroded over time. The estimated budget for the project is €1.5 million. This funding will cover initiatives such as sand replenishment and other restoration measures to restore the beach’s original width.

During a recent meeting in Athens, the Mayor of Malevizi, Menelaos Bokeas, received confirmation of the forthcoming funding approval from Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Triantopoulos. Crete MP Maximos Senetakis was also in attendance. Mayor Bokeas expressed his satisfaction, emphasizing the project’s importance for the local environment and economy.

This development comes after years of delays by the state and escalating concerns from local residents, business owners, and stakeholders. They have been vocal about the severe erosion that has already wiped out the beach’s western section and threatens to consume the rest. In some areas, erosion has reached as far as the sidewalks, causing significant distress in the community.

Mayor Bokeas said, “The long-standing collaboration with Deputy Minister Triantopoulos has brought this critical step forward for Agia Pelagia. By month’sthe end of the month, we expect the funding to be approved, and we are ready to proceed with implementation as quickly as possible. This is a project of vital importance for Malevizi and Agia Pelagia, addressing environmental protection, quality of life, and local economic interests.”

The municipal administration has been working since 2019 to address the issue, armed with a complete study that includes the necessary approvals for the beach’s recovery and extension. The mayor aims for the work to commence promptly, striving to avoid bureaucratic hurdles so that the beach is ready before the start of the 2025 tourist season.

“We still have a long path ahead to complete the necessary steps, but we’re prepared for the challenge,” said Mayor Bokeas. “This will be a real race against time, requiring efficient work from our services and close cooperation with the ministries involved.”

The restoration of Agia Pelagia’s beach, described as the “jewel” of Malevizi, remains crucial for both residents and businesses. The municipality plans to ensure the project is completed successfully while continuing to advocate for immediate progress.

This news was initially reported by Néa Kriti and KRITI TV.