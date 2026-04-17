The Ministry of Development’s new omnibus bill, which entered committee discussion today, is an extensive reform initiative comprising 250 articles aimed at creating an “One-Stop Shop” within the Ministry itself. By centralizing the reception and processing of applications—previously a fragmented dance between various agencies and Enterprise Greece—the government is betting on a “frictionless” investment environment.

For established industries, the news is equally significant. Units looking to modernize or expand in high-density areas like Attica will no longer need to wait months for new approvals, provided their environmental category remains unchanged. A simple “Solemn Declaration” (Ypefthini Dilosi) will now suffice, moving the needle toward a culture of trust and subsequent audit rather than prior restraint.

Technical Snapshot: The Reform Trio

Pillar Key Innovation Impact Entrepreneurship One-Stop Shop Centralized investment processing at the Ministry. Production Digital Business Bulletin Data is declared once, shared across all state services. Market MyKataggelies App Direct citizen reporting of price gouging and fraud.

Protecting the Cretan Blade and the Tinos Chisel

In a first-of-its-kind move in Greece, the bill establishes a regulatory framework for Geographical Indications (GIs) for industrial and handicraft products. This is a vital shield for local artisans. Just as Feta is protected in the culinary world, items like the legendary Cretan knives, the intricate woodcarvings of Tinos, and the silversmithing of Ioannina will now have legal standing to fight off “unfair competition.” For the tourist, this means a guarantee of authenticity; for the artisan, it’s a lifeline for cultural heritage.

The Consumer’s Digital Shield

The bill isn’t just for big business; it’s an aggressive play for the wallets of average citizens and tourists. In a climate of rising costs, the Ministry is targeting “shrinkflation.” Any pre-packaged product whose volume decreases while its price remains stable must now be clearly marked on the shelf. The deterrent is massive: fines of up to €2,000,000.

To enforce this, the government is leaning on the “MyKataggelies” app. This digital platform allows consumers to file complaints instantly, with time-stamped, geolocated photos. These reports go directly to the Independent Authority for Consumer Protection, turning every smartphone in the supermarket into a regulatory tool.

MyKataggelies App — What You Need to Know

What it is: The upcoming MyKataggelies mobile app, developed by the Greek Ministry of Development.

The upcoming mobile app, developed by the Greek Ministry of Development. Platforms: Android and iOS.

What it does:

Lets consumers report: Shrinkflation (smaller quantity, same price). Price gouging. Mislabeling or quality issues.



How reporting works:

Submit complaints directly from your phone.

Choose anonymous or named reports.

or reports. Upload photos as evidence.

Why it matters:

Strengthens real-time market monitoring.

Gives consumers a direct voice in identifying unfair practices.

Current status (April 2026)

Part of a broader legislative push to improve consumer protection amid rising prices.

Digitizing the “Laiki” Market

Even the traditional farmers’ markets (Laiki) are getting a 2026 upgrade. Licenses will now have unlimited duration and will be issued digitally within just five days. For farmers, a new “48-hour” seasonal permit system ensures that when the harvest is ready, it reaches the stalls immediately. This ensures that the “farm-to-table” experience tourists love remains vibrant, transparent, and—most importantly—stocked with the freshest Greek produce.