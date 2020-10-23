The GNTO in Scandanavia Holds Alternative Tourism Event

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) branch in Scandinavia has organized an event in Stockholm promoting alternative tourism products offered by Central Greece and Western Macedonia. The event targeted representatives of the most important tour operators and the travel media of Sweden, according to a report from ANA.

The head of GNTO Scandinavia Pavlos Mourmas was present to highlight the measures that Greece is applying against the spread of the coronavirus and the protocols implemented for the safety of visitors.

The purpose of the event was to reveal Greece’s potential as an ideal and safe destination throughout the year, a movement Greece’s Tourism Ministry has campaigned for over the last few months.

Greece’s tourism sector has been hit very hard by the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.