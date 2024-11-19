Ascolympros, also known as the common golden thistle or Spanish oyster thistle, offers various edible components that are useful in cooking. Once the thorns are removed, the leaves and roots can be prepared for consumption. They are typically boiled and served as a standalone salad or combined with other greens. Another popular method is cooking them with rice. They also pair well in fricassee dishes that include egg-lemon sauce and can be combined with pork or fish. The roots require boiling before eating.

A robust taproot and a central stem with thorny branches distinguish this perennial plant. When cut, both the root and stem emit a milky liquid. Ascolympros grows well in cultivated and wild fields during winter and spring and adapts to various environments, such as hillsides and coastal regions. The plant is rich in vitamins K, O, and beta-carotene, in addition to proteins, chlorophyll, and flavonoids.

People often enjoy it in an omelette or after soaking it in vinegar and preserving it in olive oil. This makes it an excellent appetizer or accompaniment to drinks like ouzo or Cretan raki. The plant is reputed to help with gastrointestinal issues, skin conditions, kidney stones, and arthritis. The water left after boiling the root is consumed as an herbal tea for its health benefits.

Ascolympros with broad beans and asparagus.

Ascolympros with Broad Beans Recipe

Ingredients

150 grams of broad beans

200 grams of ascolympros (roots and leaves)

Two teaspoons of sea salt

Olive oil

Instructions

Soak the broad beans in water overnight, changing the water two or three times.

Boil the ascolympros in plenty of water.

Remove the skins from the broad beans and boil them in a small amount of water until well-cooked.

Place the boiled ascolympros in an oven-safe dish, top with the broad beans, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt. Mix everything thoroughly.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Serve warm.

For a twist on the traditional recipe, you can add pickled asparagus when you serve.