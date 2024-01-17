Citizens of Nõo, Tartu County, Built Estonia’s Largest Snowman

Completing the 11-meter-high snow sculpture in Nõo, Tartu County, marked a monumental achievement for the municipality as dozens of residents enthusiastically contributed to this magnificent endeavour. According to Err.ee, the professional sawyer meticulously shaped the snowman into a more rounded and aesthetically pleasing form, adding a touch of artistry to the colossal structure.



Initiated a month ago, the construction of the giant snowman in Nõo endured the unpredictable whims of the weather. Despite the recent challenges posed by the fluctuating temperatures and a brief spell of rain, the dedicated team persevered, and the snowman now stands as a testament to their unwavering determination.



Janar Saviir, the project supervisor, acknowledged the adverse impact of the weather on the process, particularly highlighting the recent freeze-thaw cycle that brought about the unanticipated rainfall, followed by a sudden drop in temperatures.

Obviously, you wouldn’t dare to do anything here in the rain. And then it got so cold that you didn’t even want to put your nose out the door, let alone lift it to a height of 11 meters. It seemed like the right time now. It’s essentially frozen solid and is safer than would have been the case before. In any case, it will last even longer.



An array of heavy equipment, such as wooden boards and load belts, was indispensable to construct the snowman, while the residents, exhibiting proactive support, eagerly participated in every project phase.



Resembling structures akin to those found in the popular game Minecraft, the colossal snowman has been meticulously crafted from three solid blocks of snow, standing majestically on the shores of Lake Veskyjärve.