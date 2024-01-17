Finnair Commences Tartu-Helsinki Flights on March 31

Finnair will resume its Tartu-Helsinki flights starting March 31, offering a one-way ticket for €72.40 (price subject to change). The year-round service will connect Tartu in Southern Estonia to Helsinki with two daily flights six days a week, providing seamless connectivity to Finnair’s European, Asian, and US destinations. Backed by the Tartu City Government as PSO traffic, these flights mark a significant development for the region.

Aviation specialist Sven Kukemelk, cited by Err.ee news, explained that the cost of airline tickets comprises various factors, such as fuel expenses and airport charges, noting that Finnair does not impose higher fares for the Tartu-Helsinki route compared to other similar-distance routes, such as Helsinki-Riga or Helsinki-Tallinn.

Tartu, designated as the European Capital of Culture in 2024, is poised to host over 300 events within the city and Southern Estonia. As the exclusive airline serving Tartu, Finnair will operate ATR aircraft with a flight time of approximately 40 minutes. Departing from Helsinki, flights will arrive in Tartu at 2:35 pm and 12:40 am (+1) local time, with return flights departing the Estonian city at 6 am and 3 pm, arriving in the Finnish capital at 6:40 am and 3:40 pm, respectively.

This new offering complements Finnair’s existing flights between Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, with up to ten flights per day. Tickets for these flights are now available on Finnair.com and through authorized travel agents.

