€4.1 million allocated to upgrade 12 student dormitories nationwide

Funding targets regional universities , including Crete

, including New furniture, appliances, safety systems, and shared kitchens

Major upgrades in Thessaloniki and Rethymno address long-standing safety issues

address long-standing safety issues Improvements benefit students from other Greek regions and international students studying in Greece

Greece’s Ministry of Education has approved more than €4.1 million in targeted funding to modernize 12 student dormitories nationwide, reinforcing student welfare at public universities and improving living conditions for thousands of students, including those studying far from home or arriving from abroad.

The funding package, signed by Minister of Education Sofia Zacharaki, focuses on upgrading infrastructure, replacing outdated equipment, and addressing long-standing safety and maintenance issues, particularly in regional university cities.

Focus on Student Welfare and Safety

According to the Ministry, the investment reflects a broader effort to strengthen public higher education through transparent funding, clear prioritization of needs, and practical improvements to students’ daily experiences.

In an official statement, Minister Zacharaki emphasized that the goal is not symbolic support but tangible results:

“We are moving forward with another substantial investment—more than €4.1 million—for the meaningful upgrade of INEDIVIM student dormitories, with particular attention to our regional universities. We are prioritizing needs and strengthening public higher education with transparency, offering students dignified and substantial welfare support.”

She added:

“We are creating better living conditions in modern and safe facilities—spaces that respect the needs of young people building their future. No student should worry about basic living conditions while pursuing their studies.”

Where the Funding Goes

€2.76 Million for Equipment and Furnishings

The largest share of the funding comes from the National Development Program and covers the replacement and purchase of new equipment for dormitories in:

Athens University Student Residence (Olof Palme) ASPETE Student Residence (Marousi) Nea Estia Student Residence of the National Technical University of Athens (Zografou) Rethymno Student Residence Heraklion Student Residence Ioannina Student Residence Kalamata Student Residence Patras – Koukouli Student Residence Volos Student Residence Thessaloniki Student Residences A, B, C, D Kalamaria Student Residence Sitia Student Residence.

Students will see practical, everyday improvements, including:

New beds, mattresses, pillows, linens, and towels

Wardrobes, desks, shelving, and study chairs

Refrigerators, ovens, kitchen hoods, and washing machines

Air conditioning units, fans, and heating equipment

Televisions and upgraded computer equipment

Creation of shared kitchens on dormitory floors

The Ministry notes that these upgrades directly improve the quality of services provided to students and make dormitory living more functional and humane.

Addressing Long-Standing Infrastructure Issues

Thessaloniki: Electrical and Fire Safety Upgrades

An additional €779,118 is allocated to overhaul electrical and fire-safety systems in Thessaloniki’s student dormitories, including buildings in the 40 Ekklisies area and the former Egnatia Hotel.

The works include:

Replacement of aging electrical systems

Installation of new fire-suppression systems

Safety inspections and preparatory studies for future upgrades

These interventions aim to eliminate risks caused by outdated infrastructure and non-compliance with modern safety regulations.

Rethymno: Heating and Cooling Systems

Another €609,970 is earmarked for the University of Crete’s student residences in Rethymno, where old air-conditioning systems installed in 2006–2007 will be replaced.

Planned works include:

Installation of a new heat-pump system as the primary heating source

as the primary heating source Retention of existing boilers as backup

Replacement of 17 central and 47 wall-mounted units that are currently out of service

Why This Matters Beyond Crete

Although not directly tied to tourism, the upgrades have broader implications. Many students living in Greek dormitories come from other regions of Greece or from abroad, particularly in regional university cities such as Heraklion, Rethymno, and Siteia.

Improved student housing:

Makes Greek universities more accessible to non-local students

Reduces the financial pressure of private rentals

Supports Greece’s appeal as a study destination for international students

As Minister Zacharaki concluded:

“The government demonstrates in practice that it works in favor of public universities—respecting students, faculty, and staff, and creating the conditions for that respect to be mutual.”

The news, in Greek: Στην αναβάθμιση 12 φοιτητικών εστιών θα προχωρήσει το υπουργείο Παιδείας